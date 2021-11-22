The return of inflation and what central banks are doing

IFSC: Aircraft leasing gets a big boost
Around 80 per cent of the total commercial fleet in India is leased against 53 per cent of the same, globally
Why is inflation suddenly a matter of concern in the developed world?
For many decades now inflation has remained very low in evolved economies. In the 2010-20 decade, it remained lower than 2 per cent.
In fact, if media reports are to be believed a third of the people who live in the developed world today have not seen average inflation exceed 5 per cent in their life time.
Such being the case, governments and central banks have taken inflation for granted, cut interest rates to almost zero and borrowed heavily to fuel economic growth (rich world’s public debt is 125 per cent of their GDP and still no one is alarmed).
Post-pandemic, inflation has started to rise and that is bringing memories of the 1970s when price rise was a major challenge. In 1975, inflation was as high as 24 per cent in Britain. The average inflation that decade in the developed economies was 10 per cent.
How sharp has been the rise in inflation?
It has been quite significant, indeed. The Consumer Price Index in the US rose by 6.2 per cent in October this year compared to last year — highest in three decades. European Union’s inflation at 4.1 per cent in the same month was a 13-year high and more than double its well enshrined target of 2 per cent. UK’s inflation too is a decade high at 4.2 per cent.
How are the central banks in these economies reacting?
The US’ Federal Reserve (Fed) is maintaining that this inflation is ‘transitory’ and caused by supply-chain bottlenecks created by Covid. It expects prices to come down next year once supplies improve. European Central Bank (ECB) too has taken a similar stand. Both have ruled out any immediate increase in interest rates to tame inflation as that could smother the fledgling economic recovery post-Covid. However, with inflation remaining firm in the US, Fed is under pressure to act. It has announced that it will reduce its bond purchases that ensured a loose monetary policy. This process could get accelerated if inflation remains sticky and could be followed by interest rate hikes sometime next year. In the meantime, Biden administration’s popularity has taken a beating on account of price rise.
How will high inflation in developed countries impact emerging markets?
Persistent high inflation will force them to increase interest rates and such a move may impact emerging markets including India. Foreign portfolio investors pumped in as much as $37 billion into India in FY21 alone in search of better returns. Increase in interest rates in the US or Europe will cause some of them to shift to those markets. This could trigger a sell-off in the markets (remember the taper tantrum of 2013!). Taking advantage of low (or near zero) interest rates Indian companies have borrowed as much as $130 billion in the last five years. These borrowings could turn costly and future external commercial borrowings could become unattractive. If the dollar outflow is heavy and inflow drops, rupee could come under pressure. A weakened rupee (along with high fuel prices) could fuel domestic inflation and smother economic growth.
What is the inflation like in emerging markets?
Though it is in control in India, other emerging countries are already grappling with rising inflation. Brazil’s inflation is 10.67 per cent while Turkey’s has touched almost 20 per cent. Argentina is seeing a runaway inflation in excess of 50 per cent and in Russia it is 8.1 per cent. Central banks of Brazil and Russia have already started raising interest rates. Argentina’s central bank has, so far, refused to do so despite the high inflation and Turkey chose to do the opposite — reduce the rates.
Around 80 per cent of the total commercial fleet in India is leased against 53 per cent of the same, globally
Airports are also keeping pace to ensure safe, touchless and seamless journeys
Two Indian winners of the Earthshot Prize make their mark at COP26
Though the Glasgow negotiations had profound shortcomings, it united the world to urgently address the ...
We demystify the world of government securities for retail investors looking at the opportunity
How it fares compared to existing investment platforms that facilitate retail investments in G-secs
Mutual funds did not capitalise on returns from APIs, research and diagnostics segments
A head and shoulder pattern on the chart does not rule out the danger of a steeper fall
An engrossing book on Kamala Harris’s political journey
Biji Kurien shows how MBAs can be successful at the top in a long and glittering career
In Baker’s Dozen, Arun Hariharan tells understated little tales that have chilling endings
McCall Smith is a master storyteller and employs his gentle, unfussy writing style to weave another feel-good ...
Veteran adman Sandeep Goyal, Chairman of Mogae Media, on his plans for his new acquisitions - Rediffusion and ...
How Smytten is disrupting the sampling space by moving it online
Mainstream advertising has to evolve a lot to speak to the new Indian woman
Textile brand Siyaram launches a range of Bamboo fabrics
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...