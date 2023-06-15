From facial recognition and navigation apps in smart phones to digital voice assistants, targeted social media ads, online banking, and personalised experience on e-commerce platforms, AI has inadvertent and deep influence over humans. Yet, the technology complements their intelligence.

AI and data have the transformative power to build sustainable futures for people, society and the planet. With intuitive abilities and innovative solutions, AI and data can improve perceptions and predictions.

AI can boost climate action strategy and deploy the most effective use cases of decarbonization across sectors.

Every economic sector has something to gain from AI. To name a few, AI can help detect emissions and leakages at industrial sites. AI-enabled products can offer seamless waste management and efficient energy utility. Retail, consumer products, and automotive sectors can leverage AI for operations and inventory management. AI, combined with other new-age technologies such as augmented reality/ virtual reality (AR/ VR), is also being used by e-commerce companies, giving customers near-real shopping experience and lowering physical store visits.

While the benefits of AI are plenty and well-established, technology companies must prevent it from becoming a source of environmental crisis. To present a balanced view, the AI for Sustainable Development Goals (AI4SDGs) Think Tank emphasises the need to acknowledge the positive use and negative impact of AI. It also offers AI as a solution to measure the emissions of AI.

Looking at the flipside

The many applications of AI already support sustainable development and green transitions – from digital twin technology that model the Earth to algorithms making data centres more efficient. As AI continues to penetrate and gain prominence, it has started raising concerns over its carbon footprint. Most AI technologies depend on numerous inference calculations requiring greater processor, network, and storage capacities. This leads to higher power bills, infrastructure costs, and carbon footprint. To mitigate the consequences, tech companies are developing sustainable AI.

It is imperative to focus on green intelligence enabled by AI and other emerging technologies. Intelligent industries, backed by AI and data, will empower companies to form a resilient and sustainable future. Today, governments, industries, international bodies, companies, and individuals understand that more thoughtful initiatives can set AI on a sustainable trajectory. The UN Environment Programme’s World Environment Situation Room (WESR), launched in 2022, is a digital platform leveraging AI’s capabilities to provide near real-time analysis and forecasts on atmospheric carbon, changes in glacier mass and the sea-level rise.

The writer is VP, Group Portfolio & Sustainability CoE – India, Capgemini