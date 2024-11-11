On a cold January evening, early in the new millennium, at an engineering complex in North India, the CEO of an MNC’s Indian subsidiary called a few executives who were still at work for an impromptu meeting. The executives spanned generations and levels. The CEO posed a single question: ‘Where would you want the company to be in ten years?’ All executives were given an opportunity to speak. The response of the youngest — in his mid-20s — who was also the junior-most, struck a chord across the group. ‘I would like us to be able to compete globally,’ he blurted.

Difficult! But not impossible was the consensus. It was, therefore, decided that the organisation should focus only on one parameter, which would evoke pride and become a rallying war-cry.

A 360 degree stakeholder consensus was built; with the MNC’s headquarters providing enormous empowerment, resources and mentorship through the entire journey. All employees, the strategic supplier base, the dealer fraternity, all designs, equipment and processes, key colleagues in the headquarters all became focused on the how to achieve ‘Global Quality’ consistently, until it became a part of the DNA of the entire value-chain.

In seven years, the organisation began exporting; and in ten years, exports were being made to countries around the world under the ‘Made in India’ label. In the domestic market, its brand became generic within the product category.

That evening in January was indeed momentous for the organisation and for the young man, for his voice had resonated deeply across generations within the organisation.

For those of us who began our careers in the 1980s, being a part of multi-generational teams was gradually becoming a norm. Hierarchy was respected, and we were neither asked nor expected to give our opinions on any matter.

From then to today, the pace of change has been dramatic. Liberalisation, global competition, influx of MNCs, technological advances, business complexity, regulation, geopolitics have forced leaders to evolve and adapt continually. They lead distinct multi-generational teams; now well documented as Gen X — who balance traditional values with a modern outlook; Gen Y or the millennials — more tech-savvy and purpose-driven; Gen Z — who expect a seamless integration of digital tools at work; and the emerging Gen Alpha — whose characteristics are still taking shape.

One of India’s foremost entrepreneur and philanthropist suggests that leaders must actively engage Gen Z for fresh ideas and for their unique tech-skills as younger voices can be overshadowed by those in mid-hierarchy. They must be able to harness these ideas and skills by listening, asking questions and exploring new possibilities.

A senior professor at India’s leading science and technology institute observes that highly qualified Gen Y professionals excel in generating solutions. However, when it comes to solving complex problems, they benefit from members on the team who understand the constraints that the environment imposes — constraints that have necessarily to be respected. This knowledge comes from reflective practice, built from experience.

He further emphasised that successful projects rely on leaders who have earned the trust and respect of their teams. He recalled witnessing many projects of great importance that had floundered because the leaders had betrayed that implicit trust and lost respect, despite having seasoned professors and bright graduates on the teams.

Additionally, two promising Gen Y leaders from the publishing-marketing and journalism domains respectively, shared that they expect their superiors to at least try to understand their perspective. They felt that their Gen Z colleagues hold similar expectations of them.

Key attributes of leaders

All of the above examples raises the question: what qualities enable leaders to effectively build high performing multi-generational teams? In our opinion, some of the key attributes of successful leaders in multi-generational environments are:

Striving to listen, learn and communicate, i.e., being empathetic: Understanding diverse perspectives, experiences and needs of team members across generations is key to building stronger bonds, thereby creating a more inclusive work environment. By being perceptive of these differences and acting on them through thoughtful transparent communication, leaders can foster a more harmonious and supportive workplace.

Being flexible, i.e., adapting: While Gen X may favour a more structured approach and be willing to work beyond normal working hours, Gen Y, and especially Gen Z, probably prefer remote working, flexible work hours and a balance more tilted towards personal time to achieve their definition of work-life balance. With technology now being supportive of hybrid and gender-sensitive models, policies can be designed to accommodate varied preferences.

Acknowledging social and cultural differences, i.e., being sensitive: India is a diverse country, so along with generational differences, team members bring with them their unique culture depending upon the State from which they hail. Further, it is important that traditional values be juxtaposed with a contemporary outlook. Also, recognising the experience of senior colleagues and tapping on the collective wisdom of the team will amplify value-addition.

Synergising unique strengths, i.e., encouraging collaboration: Multi-generational teams which are also simultaneously cross-functional, can be a catalyst for solving complex problems and for innovation. Gen X offers industry knowledge and strategic thinking, Gen Y digital expertise and problem-solving ability, while Gen Z contributes creativity and energy with them. Harnessing these can deliver powerful, augmented results.

Upgrading skill and knowledge continually, i.e., creating a learning organisation: In a tech driven, swiftly changing environment, upskilling and infusion of capsules of knowledge in individuals and organisations are critical to competitiveness. Each generation will require transfer of expertise relevant to them. For example, Gen X may require digital skilling, Gen Y leadership development and Gen Z, exposure to cutting-edge technology. The organisation culture must become one of life-long learning, while ensuring diffusion of the knowledge or skill across generations.

In conclusion, leading multi-generational teams presents both a challenge and a valuable opportunity to synergise the diverse, but unique strengths, that each generation contributes. Leaders who are able to harness these attributes effectively by being authentic will inspire trust, boost morale, enhance loyalty, encourage cross-generational communication and team-work. By fostering an environment of mutual respect and a shared purpose, they can build a cohesive, high-performing multi-generational team , driving meaningful change.

Vipin is Chairperson, National Board for Quality Promotion, and former MD and CEO, Ashok Leyland & JCB India; Megha is with Policy Unit, Quality Council of India. Views are personal