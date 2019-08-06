Three reasons why the Presidential Order on Kashmir is not kosher, yet

On August 5, the Central government sought to all but scrap Article 370 from the Constitution through Presidential Order. While the media popularly reported the Presidential Notification as having scrapped Article 370, this is not accurate.

First let us understand the legal provisions and history. Article 370 was included in the Indian Constitution as a temporary provision for Jammu & Kashmir. Article 370(1)(b) states that only such laws passed will apply which are declared to apply to J&K. Articles 370(1)(c) and 370(1)(d) deal with the applicability of the Indian Constitution to J&K. Article 370(1)(c) states that Article 1 and Article 370 of the Constitution shall apply to J&K.

Article 370(1)(d) states that other provisions of the Constitution can be made applicable to J&K with such “modifications as the President may by order specify”. However Article 370(1)(d) requires that the President consult with and (in certain cases) secure the concurrence of the J&K government before issuing such an order. The power to modify provisions of the Indian Constitution before making them applicable to J&K is an extraordinary power given to the President. Ordinarily, amendments to the Indian Constitution require a two-third vote of both Houses of Parliament present and voting. But Article 370(1)(d) allows the President to modify provisions of the Indian Constitution when making them applicable to J&K without seeking a Parliamentary vote.

Finally, Article 370(3) states that the President can issue a notification making the whole of Article 370 inoperative if such a recommendation is made to the President by the Constituent Assembly of J&K.

Article 370 was brought into being as a compromise. When Kashmir acceded to India, the Maharaja of Kashmir signed an Instrument of Accession with India, by which Kashmir acceded to India but was guaranteed autonomy for a temporary period of time until Kashmir drafted its own Constitution through its own Constituent Assembly. All other Indian States were also given this right but other States either did not enact their own constitutions or accepted the Indian Constitution as being applicable to themselves.

Kashmir however constituted its own Constituent Assembly and reserved for itself the right to make its own laws on all matters except those agreed to be vested in the Indian Union by the Instrument of Accession. Article 370 gives constitutional effect to this understanding. However it was always intended to be a temporary provision. It is for this reason that Article 370(3) empowered the Constituent Assembly of Kashmir to recommend to the President that Article 370 be abrogated and made inoperative.

The Constituent Assembly of Kashmir however dissolved itself in 1957 without making any such recommendation and for this reason, the Indian Supreme Court has ruled on multiple occasions that Article 370 is now a permanent part of the Indian Constitution since the only body that could have abrogated it has been dissolved without doing so. This is the principal difficulty that the government has to overcome in order to successfully ‘scrap’ Article 370 in its entirety.

Let us now understand the three principal documents in play: the Presidential Order, the Home Minister’s Resolution and the Jammu Kashmir Reorganisation Bill, 2019. The Reorganisation Bill bifurcates J&K by creating a separate Union Territory for Ladakh and a separate Union Territory for J&K. This is relatively non-controversial in legal terms. What is controversial is the Presidential Order and the Home Minister’s Resolution. Set out below is a sequence of what the Indian government did.

Sequence of events

First, the Presidential Order was issued. The Presidential Order uses Article 370(1)(d) to apply all provisions of the Indian Constitution (other than Articles 1 and 370 – which are already applicable) to J&K. The concurrence of J&K government is necessary to effect such a step. But since J&K is presently under President’s rule and has no state government, this was effectively dispensed with.

Second, when applying provisions of the Indian Constitution to J&K, the President effected one modification — to Article 367. Article 367 is the interpretation clause of the Constitution. In Article 367, the Presidential Order inserts a new sub-clause (4)(d) which states that the words “Constituent Assembly” in Article 370(3) must be read as “Legislative Assembly of the State”. What does this mean?

The government has sought to overcome the problem of the Constituent Assembly not having abrogated Article 370 by requiring that “Constituent Assembly” in Article 370(3) be read as the J&K Assembly. By doing so, it now becomes possible for the J&K Assembly to do what the Constituent Assembly did not i.e., recommend the abrogation of Article 370. To be clear, the President has not amended Article 370(3) itself because he does not have the power to do so. He can only modify other provisions of the Constitution when making them applicable to J&K.

Third, applying this new interpretation of Article 370(3), the President could have abrogated Article 370 upon a recommendation to this effect being made by the J&K Assembly. But since J&K is now a Union Territory and is under President’s rule and has no legislative assembly at the moment, it fell upon Parliament to make this recommendation under the newly ‘modified’ Article 370(3). Accordingly, the recommendation to the President to abrogate Article 370 was issued by the Home Minister through his Resolution.

Through these three steps, the government calculates that it has finally paved the way for scrapping of Article 370. The government’s action is, from a legal standpoint, clever. But is it perhaps a bit too clever? It appears so for three reasons.

The fault lines

First, the President does not have the power to modify Article 370 itself. But that is precisely what the Presidential order purports to do indirectly. Article 370 is already applicable to J&K under Article 370(1)(c). Under Article 370(1)(d) the President’s has the power to modify and apply other provisions of the Constitution to J&K i.e., provisions other than Article 370.

By modifying Article 367 (as it applies to J&K) and requiring that ‘Constituent Assembly in Article 370(3) be read as the J&K Assembly, the President has not been able to modify Article 370 as presently applicable to J&K. Therefore the Indian Constitution as it is applicable to J&K today now has two provisions that say contradictory things.

Article 370(3) says that the Constituent Assembly of J&K can recommend the abrogation of Article 370. Article 367(4)(d) as applicable to J&K says that Constituent Assembly must be read to mean J&K Assembly. Which provision prevails? This is where the government is likely to encounter problems:

The Presidential Order is tantamount to the President doing indirectly what he cannot do directly i.e., amending Article 370 through Article 367 because he has no power to amend Article 370 directly. This is impermissible.

The President has exceeded the confines of the power delegated to him under Article 370(1)(d). He cannot do so. This was settled in the famous Keshavananda Bharati case which established the Basic Structure doctrine i.e., a constitutional functionary cannot use the powers given to him under the Constitution to do to the Constitution that which the Constitution never intended for him to do.

Multiple Supreme Court decisions have established that Article 370 is a permanent provision precisely because the Constituent Assembly dissolved itself without making such a recommendation. The law recognises acts of commission (in this case recommending abrogation of Article 370) and acts of omission (in this case, not recommending the abrogation of Article 370). That is to say that by dissolving itself without recommending abrogation, the Constituent Assembly of J&K made clear its intention to not abrogate Article 370.

Finally, principles of statutory interpretation require that the meaning of a provision must be derived from its own wording unless it is unclear. And even assistance is taken from another provision (such as Article 367 in this case), the interpretation clause cannot override the clear meaning of the actual provision i.e., Article 367(4)(d) cannot override Article 370(3).

Second, the Presidential Order is also suspect because J&K is currently under President’s Rule. The requirement of obtaining the concurrence of the J&K Assembly was therefore dispensed with. Can a decision of such historic proportions be taken by the President himself relying on the imposition of President’s Rule in a State? Is that a breach of India’s commitment to federalism, which is a part of the Basic Structure of the Constitution? This is up for debate.

Third, the Presidential Order may also run into trouble because (while the President may have modified Article 367(4)(d) as it is applicable to J&K) a similar amendment has not been made either to Article 367(4)(d) or Article 370(3) of the Indian Constitution itself by Parliament. The President’s power to modify the Indian Constitution under Article 370(1)(d) is only limited to J&K. The President cannot under Article 370(1)(d) modify the Constitution itself. The power to amend/modify the Constitution vests exclusively with Parliament.

Currently therefore, the Constitution as it is applicable to J&K contains Article 367(4)(d) which requires ‘Constituent Assembly’ in Article 370(3) to be read as the J&K Assembly but this is only applicable to J&K and not to the rest of India. In order for ‘Constituent Assembly’ in Article 370(3) (as it is applicable to the rest of India) to be read as the J&K Assembly, Parliament will have to effect an amendment of Article 370(3). This it has not done.

Therefore even if the President intends to act on the recommendation of the J&K Assembly (issued through the Home Minister’s Resolution) he is bound by his oath of office to uphold the Indian Constitution as it stands today and that Constitution does not contain Article 367(4)(d) or an amended version of Article 370(3). The President’s power to act on the recommendation contained in the Home Minister’s Resolution is therefore suspect.

The President can take the view that the J&K Assembly is a successor of the Constituent Assembly of J&K and its recommendation meets the requirement under Article 370(3) but such a view runs counter to the Supreme Court’s views expressed in multiple decisions.

Likely to be challenged

It is clear that the Presidential Order, the Resolution and the Bill are all going to be challenged before the Supreme Court. At that point the President’s actions will be reviewed and run the risk of being struck down by the Court. Therefore unless the President (and the government) is determined to abide by his own interpretation of Article 370(3) or is confident that the Supreme Court’s view will change, a close read at current Supreme Court decisions on Article 370(3) is merited.

Alternately, a formal amendment to Article 367 or Article 370(3) would strengthen the President’s hand as and when he issues a notification to abrogate Article 370(2) and Article 370(3).

The abrogation of Article 370 was a historical promise. Prime Minister Nehru himself agreed that Article 370 would be rendered obsolete by the passage of time. Arguably, the abrogation of Article 370 enjoys a constitutional mandate. And the move may even bolster the government’s ability to make the fruits of India’s economic progress directly available to the ordinary citizen of J&K. Yet, the manner in which this has been done is unlikely to inspire trust in the ordinary Kashmir and may well cause lasting damage to the tradition of constitutional propriety. History will be the final judge.

The writer is a Mumbai-based lawyer involved in dispute resolution