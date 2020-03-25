TN should cover Covid-19 testing under CMCHIS

Redmi Note 9 Pro review: Elegant design meets affordable pricing and flawless performance
No doubt, Xiaomi and its gadgets are extremely popular in this part of the world and the success stems from ...
Tamil Nadu has been lauded for its proactive response to curtail the coronavirus spread, while at the same time, it has come under criticism for turning away patients who do not fit the three criteria required for testing — cough, fever and breathing difficulties — combined with a travel history to affected nations. While there are four designated centres in Tamil Nadu, if larger screening and testing procedures need to be introduced, two crucial questions remain — which diagnostic centres should be allowed to do testing, and who will bear the costs?
The TN Chief Minister’s Comprehensive Health Insurance Scheme (CMCHIS), unlike any other scheme (even the PMJAY), has the distinct advantage of providing for diagnostic procedures irrespective of whether or not it leads to hospitalisation. According to a World Bank report, more than half the population of Tamil Nadu (14.2 million families) are already enrolled in the CMCHIS. The government pays ₹699 per enrolled family (₹8.6 billion per annum in total) as premium to the insurance underwriter. Post 2017, when the CMCHIS was integrated with the PMJAY, 38 diagnostic procedures are covered under the scheme and more than 238 private diagnostic facilities empanelled. Unlike surgical and medical procedures, using the CMCHIS for diagnostics has remained low (less than 5 per cent of total claim value in 2017).
It might be an efficient idea to provide Covid-19 testing facilities under the CMCHIS. The advantages are many. First, the empanelled diagnostic centres, especially private ones, would have already been checked for quality standards during the enrolment process. Second, coverage under the CMCHIS would reduce out-of-pocket expenditures for patients at a time when the test’s costs at primary level is ₹1,500 and confirmatory level is ₹5,000. The costs may go up as we continue to import the probes from Germany. Third, with the government being the final authority, it can ensure that the existing facilities at private diagnostic centres are monitored closely. Fourth, the scheme would shed its image of helping only for high-end tertiary level cases.
The writers are with the Loyola Institute of Business Administration
No doubt, Xiaomi and its gadgets are extremely popular in this part of the world and the success stems from ...
There are just a few days to go before the registration of new BS-IV vehicles is phased out. Prior to the ...
“While a clear and transparent policy framework with stipulated time targets laid the foundation, concerted ...
India’s shift to BS-VI standard fuel from midnight of March 31 is one of the most complex logistical ...
Burnt their fingers bottom-fishing stocks shunned by institutional investors
Nifty 50 March Futures (7,750)The benchmark indices are trading in the green today, as major indices across ...
These funds strike a good balance between equity and debt allocation, and have delivered good returns over ...
Stock markets across the world have fallen like ninepins in the past month, amid fears of an economic slowdown ...
As the world struggles to blunt a new deadly virus, the foot soldiers in the battle to eradicate an old foe — ...
Painter and photographer Jyoti Bhatt’s collection of portraits captures a generation of illustrious artists ...
They charm visitors but also double as toothpicks for crocodiles at this Odisha national park
Associating universal maladies with other people is an age-old habit; the fact is, germs don’t carry ...
The good, the bad and the awkward side of advertising and marketing during social distancing
Cause marketing is taking centre stage in a big way
Loneliness is a big modern trend — it is also a profitable opportunity for marketers to provide solutions
Pester power is stretching beyond toys and candy to high-value purchases, and marketers are taking note
“While a clear and transparent policy framework with stipulated time targets laid the foundation, concerted ...
India’s shift to BS-VI standard fuel from midnight of March 31 is one of the most complex logistical ...
There are just a few days to go before the registration of new BS-IV vehicles is phased out. Prior to the ...
In this densely populated area, migrants eke out a living through small trade and businesses. Their fragile ...