To make India investment-friendly, the govt must learn from its mistakes

My Five | No to frequent caffeine, yes to archery & cycling
1. Over the last few years, I have relied on morning jogging and yoga to kick-start my day, which give me ...
While the nation is debating the effects of the stimulus package that the government has rolled out to counter the impending economic crisis, the Hon’ble Supreme Court settled a long court battle that it was fighting against various industries, over the abrupt curtailment of tax benefits promised by the government in the North-Eastern States and the Kutch region of Gujarat. The court held that the government could, at any time, withdraw a benefit if it is of the opinion that the benefit was misused against public interest. With these solemn words, the apex court allowed the government to withdraw the benefits.
Way back in 1999, the government, with the intention to promote industrialisation in the above areas, released an industrial policy and issued a series of notifications granting complete refund of excise duty, which encouraged businesses to set up manufacturing units in these areas. The benefit was time-bound for a period of 10 years from the date of commencement of commercial production. The policy and the consequent notifications gave the necessary impetus to economic development, with the establishment of a large number of labour-intensive manufacturing units in such areas.
However, before the units could avail the promised, the Government curtailed their extent on grounds of large-scale tax evasion taking place by a few clandestine dealers who were allegedly operating bogus units in these areas. The consequence was that even those units which were operating honestly, and contributing to the growth and development of these areas, were left in the lurch.
It will not be inappropriate to say that many multinational corporations and major global players had set up units in these areas, and the withdrawal of the benefits led to the collapse of their costing and valuation strategies, which were aligned with the government’s commitment to full waiver of taxes. When the notifications curtailing the benefit were challenged, the high court in fact held that this violates the promise held out by the government to the industry, and hence should be quashed. The government challenged the orders of the high court before the Supreme Court, which upheld the notifications as being valid and held that the withdrawal of benefit was legally permissible by the Government.
What makes this ruling important is that it comes at a time when the government is aggressively trying to pursue investments into the country. The policy of 1999 was also brought under similar circumstances (massive earthquake in Kutch, and economic disparity in hilly areas and north eastern region due to the remoteness of the areas).
The ruling of the apex court and the stand of the government to attract investment indicates a paradox. While the global investment sentiment is veering against China, and India is desperate to attract such investments, the government must analyse its own inconsistencies in the past, such as withdrawal of promised tax benefits, which severely hampers the investment climate in India. While the courts are clear that law does not prevent the government from changing its stand on benefits, the government must be conscious that in future, such investors should be assured of a stable tax regime and must not have to go to courts to fight for the benefits which were otherwise promised to them.
The present times have seen the Indian government aggressively easing laws and regulations. A lot of State governments are easing regulations for the benefit of the existing industries as well as to attract new ones. It will be pertinent to mention that most of the issues on premature withdrawal of benefits by the government end up in courts one way or the other, and the present situation necessitates a mechanism which ensures that such disputes do not end up as protracted litigations. It may also be noted that in past, the government has set up committee(s) for settlement of benefit claims in hilly areas such as Uttarakhand, but their decisions have further been challenged before the high courts.
The strength of a robust economy lies in the confidence that the investors have on the commitments made by the government. The government must understand that the act of withdrawal of commitments is sharply being examined by the world at large, and not only make effective reforms but ensure effective dispute settlement for the investors in India.
Lakshmikumaran is Partner and Bhattacharya is Joint Partner, Lakshmikumaran & Sridharan Attorneys
Dear Readers,
The coronavirus crisis has changed the world completely in the last few months. All of us have been locked into our homes, economic activity has come to a near standstill. Everyone has been impacted.
Including your favourite business and financial newspaper. Our printing and distribution chains have been severely disrupted across the country, leaving readers without access to newspapers. Newspaper delivery agents have also been unable to service their customers because of multiple restrictions.
In these difficult times, we, at BusinessLine have been working continuously every day so that you are informed about all the developments – whether on the pandemic, on policy responses, or the impact on the world of business and finance. Our team has been working round the clock to keep track of developments so that you – the reader – gets accurate information and actionable insights so that you can protect your jobs, businesses, finances and investments.
We are trying our best to ensure the newspaper reaches your hands every day. We have also ensured that even if your paper is not delivered, you can access BusinessLine in the e-paper format – just as it appears in print. Our website and apps too, are updated every minute, so that you can access the information you want anywhere, anytime.
But all this comes at a heavy cost. As you are aware, the lockdowns have wiped out almost all our entire revenue stream. Sustaining our quality journalism has become extremely challenging. That we have managed so far is thanks to your support. I thank all our subscribers – print and digital – for your support.
I appeal to all or readers to help us navigate these challenging times and help sustain one of the truly independent and credible voices in the world of Indian journalism. Doing so is easy. You can help us enormously simply by subscribing to our digital or e-paper editions. We offer several affordable subscription plans for our website, which includes Portfolio, our investment advisory section that offers rich investment advice from our highly qualified, in-house Research Bureau, the only such team in the Indian newspaper industry.
A little help from you can make a huge difference to the cause of quality journalism!Support Quality Journalism
1. Over the last few years, I have relied on morning jogging and yoga to kick-start my day, which give me ...
The need for safe blood is universal and June 14 is marked by the World Health Organization as World Blood ...
Covid presents the perfect time, if any, to reset and restart
An insider view of the industry’s journey, its twists and turns, and challenges
Tracking expenses, framing goals, and a measured approach towards investments will go a long way
Covid-19 has thrown the banking sector out of kilter and made the road to recovery longer and tougher.We ...
Sensex and Nifty 50 witness yet another rally last, but investors should stay cautious
This statement will act as the Annual Information Statement of the assessee
The South Indian film industry is in freeze frame as finished productions languish without release and ...
Bollywood stares at an unprecedented loss as big-ticket films wait for theatres to reopen
Institutions and schools of performance art struggle to stay afloat during the pandemic, but hope they can ...
Streets left barren by the Covid-19 lockdown are a reminder of how the figure of the urban wanderer has been ...
Turmeric is making a big comeback into our lives. Will the trend of Haldiness continue post Covid?
As we start travelling, it’s important to start reposing faith in brands that are taking precautions
From human stories to point of view content, how brands are adapting to different types of storytelling
The role of consistent key messaging in getting brand communication to ‘land’ with audiences
“There is no protection, across the world, for money against market investments; misinformation or violation ...
Whether it’s PMC, DHFL, CKP or Franklin Templeton, it’s a story of ordinary middle-class folk losing their ...
Covid-19 shut down schools and cancelled exams but learning didn’t stop for students of Kerala’s government ...
The lockdown has impacted the pace of procurement, driving prices below MSP in MP and Rajasthan, even as costs ...