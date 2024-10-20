The 37-day strike at Samsung’s Sriperumbudur unit ended on Tuesday (October 15) after negotiations with the management and representative trade union, mediated by the Tamil Nadu government. The strike, led by the Samsung India Workers Union (SIWU) affiliated to the Centre for Indian Trade Union (CITU), initially aimed for a wage increase, which Samsung had already agreed to.

However, Samsung India Workers Union (SIWU), a registered trade union, extended the strike to seek official union recognition by Samsung management. The issue now awaits a court decision as part of the settlement. Per the Trade Union Act 1926, registration is provided under Section 8 and is given by the Registrar appointed under the Act.

This has nothing to do with the management. The law suggests that a registered trade union can carry out political activities. Section 16 of the Trade Union Act, 1926, allows for the creation of a separate fund by the union for civic and political interests of their members. This affirms that a registered trade union can choose to be officially affiliated with any umbrella trade union, recognised by the Ministry of Labour and Employment.

What the Act says

The management’s recognition of trade union is not a requirement specified under the Act. In a case of multiple trade unions, management may go for determining a bargaining forum or a principal bargaining agent. Elections are held to determine which trade unions are to be included in the bargaining forum. However, if there exists one registered trade union, determination of principal bargaining agent does not arise. The single registered trade union will, by default, be the principal bargaining agent. Registration is what is important here not the recognition by the management.

State’s role

The role of the State (represented by the Registrar, Trade Union) is important here. The State should remind the management that it cannot, and should not,derecognise a registered trade union because of a particular affiliation.

In the last three decades, formation of trade unions in manufacturing units is becoming increasingly difficult. In most cases, managements do everything possible to prevent the formation of a trade union. If it is formed at all, it is expected to remain apolitical. There are instances where management actively helped in formation of trade unions such that they can control it. An example here is big automobile manufacturing units.

Trade unions are an integral part of a healthy industrial relation framework. It is provided under ILO Convention 98 adopted in 1949, which protects workers and unions against anti-union discrimination. India has so far not ratified this Convention.

The writer is a former labour administrator with West Bengal government