‘Uberising’ agri produce delivery

World Hepatitis Day and Amitabh Bachchan
Why Bachchan’s fight against a disease that cost him three-fourths of his liver should not be forgotten
On a recent trip to the outskirts of Kolkata, I noticed my driver was morose. I asked him what was wrong. “You are scared and so am I, yet we have to work,” he said. Smiling, he added: “You are lucky that you have work and sufficient salary to run your household…I have neither.”
This is the plight of almost all those who are driving public transport vehicles for a living, be it cycle rickshaw, auto, taxi or bus drivers. There isn’t much work, there is no inflow of money and yet they have the liability of EMI, rent, school fees, ration, electric bills etc.
We stopped at a small field, where a middle-aged woman was selling some tomatoes and puffed rice, at half the market price. I buy some for the driver and myself, but I wonder what will happen tomorrow for him and families like his? India is going to soon become the most populous. It is clearthat jobs are not going to keep pace with the population growth. Our rural and agro economy needs an overall booster.
One can do this by connecting people like the cab driver, who needs additional income, with farm producers like the tomato-seller and customers like myself. In other words, utilise the idling public transport capacity in our metros and towns to connect with farm producers in the hinterland and bring produce directly to urban consumers, who benefit by lower prices.
This can benefit drivers, semi-skilled workers etc; farmers and consumers. It will also help harness the semi-retired and those looking for a job.
It will enable pollution control by using green vehicles and carpooling, green packaging, organic farming and reduced carbon footprint.
Consumers will get fresh products and services reasonably priced at her doorstep.
The concept can be expanded to provide basic services as per local need for value addition. This network can be used to deliver, during the current times, basic Covid checks or immunity boosters by government/ agencies.
This entire ecosystem can function via an app too.For example, I look into the offerings for the day, book my needs and receive a presorted box. Say I also need a plumber/electrician etc, who I can also call via this app. Hence, all the serrvices offered by Amazon, Ola, Uber and Urban Company, are consolidated in one app.
Using green vehicles ie electric or hybrid vehicles, environmentally-friendly packaging and the concept of shared services will be a plus for the environment and reduce carbon footprint.
The writer is an alumnus of INSEAD and CEO of NKH Foundation Pvt Ltd
Why Bachchan’s fight against a disease that cost him three-fourths of his liver should not be forgotten
With the outbreak of the corona pandemic, immune boosting has become a popular concept.Recently, a 35-year-old ...
Economic crisis, food production challenges and mental health issues now come to the fore
Essenza SCV12 can be taken out only on race tracks and only 40 will be built
The pandemic-fuelled uncertainty has pushed Indian IT services companies into a period of uncertain revenue ...
The June quarter was a mixed bag for the leading private life insurers. Here’s an analysis of Q1 numbers to ...
The fund has outperformed the category over one-, three- and five-year time-frames
Sensex, Nifty 50 test crucial barriers and slump; investors need to stay watchful
As a stubborn virus sucks laughter out of our lives, BLink's special issue pens an ode to humour. Catch the ...
Humour is not everyone’s cup of tea or slice of cake — a failed comic writer sums up
On August 1, 1965, Frank Herbert’s epic Dune was published for the first time. In 2003, it was named the ...
Time to reboot, ready or not
If there was one industry that was written off when the Covid-19 crisis began, it was the events industry.
Ask any marketer for her list of challenges today, and one point inevitably comes up — how do I drive growth ...
Every cricket lover knows NatWest, thanks to the keenly followed One Day International series. In a move that ...
Work from home, workout from home and study from home are fuelling a boom in audio products
Covid-19 has hit book publishing in unimaginable ways, forcing publishers, writers and readers to alter their ...
Covid-19 has dealt a cruel blow to over two lakh seafarers and their families, by disrupting shipping ...
The Centre’s moves to step up loan delivery to MSMEs and relax repayment terms may not be enough. Reverse ...
Pune district has over 1.3 lakh registered MSMEs and 650-700 large-scale units. Together, they employ 17 lakh ...