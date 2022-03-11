Unhealthy vacuum

The just-concluded Assembly polls have reinforced the primacy of the BJP; even more so, they have confirmed the collapse of the Congress. This has created a vacuum in an already hobbled Opposition. It cannot be good news in any democracy where the Opposition is either inconsequential or non-existent. Such a situation stymies healthy debate, which is the sine qua non of governance in a mature democracy. Decisions taken with due deliberation are likely to lead to better outcomes than those hastily or impulsively taken. The dangers of a weak Opposition came to the fore in the fiasco over the three farm Bills. If the treasury benches could steamroll the Bills without debating them, the Opposition did not help its cause by choosing to create a ruckus instead of preparing for discussion. The upshot was that dissent spilled over to the streets. There are several instances of important legislation being passed without proper debate and discussion. The decline of the Congress (still the second largest party in Parliament) with nary a semblance of acceptance that it is faced with a deep crisis – of organisational structure, ideological moorings and lack of resolve at the level of leadership – is not a happy augury in this context.

The party’s “Brahmastra” — Priyanka Gandhi’s much-touted campaign skills — has come a cropper in the politically critical Uttar Pradesh. Rahul Gandhi, who has presided over successive electoral defeats, was more or less absent from the entire election campaign. On the BJP’s side, Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself addressed booth-level workers while campaigning feverishly with other Cabinet ministers. Despite their obvious failings, the Gandhis have blocked efforts for a leadership change. Meanwhile, the party’s decades-old organisational decline and ideological ambivalence have contributed to the morass. It is left with a denuded vote bank of minorities and a miniscule section of SC/STs and the poor, having lost a majority of the social groups to regional parties and the BJP. It is unable to articulate its position on key political economy issues. It simply cannot be a national alternative to the BJP anymore.

So, who steps into the vacuum? That’s not easy to answer. Can the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) which has won handsomely in Punjab and grabbed two seats in Goa, step into the void? The scale of AAP’s victory in Punjab has set off chatter on the party becoming a viable alternative force. Indeed, both Kejriwal and AAP have stamped their presence on the national consciousness unlike most other regional formations such as the TMC, DMK, TRS, Shiv Sena, NCP et al. AAP fancies its prospects in the upcoming polls in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh, where the Congress looks weak. But as its flopped experiment with national expansion in 2014 showed, AAP’s ambition would have to be backed by organisational muscle, vision and bandwidth to be a presence across the hinterland. The party has to demonstrate its capability to run the government of a full-fledged, major State. Its government in Punjab will be closely watched, in this context. Net-net, for now, national politics has turned into a one-horse-race, like in the 1980s when Congress was the dominant force. That’s not good news.