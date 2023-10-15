In January, Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off the world’s longest river cruise from Varanasi to Dibrugarh — MV Ganga Vilas, unleashing the potential of India’s national waterways.

The 3,200-km, 51-day cruise allows tourists to experience our heritage, culture, art, and urban landscape.

Post-2014, inland waterways transport (IWT) is proving to be a game-changer, emerging as an environment-friendly and cost-effective mode of transportation. A significant boost to the IWT sector was provided by enacting the National Waterways Act 2016, identifying 111 waterways (over 20,000 km) for scientific study, development, and operation as a viable mode for cargo and passenger transportation.

The same year, the National Perspective Plan of the Sagarmala Programme was launched, identifying specific opportunities for waterways transportation of commodities. Then, in 2021, the Inland Vessels Act 2021 (IV Act) was enacted to replace the 100-year-old Inland Vessels Act of 1917.

These policy reforms ushered in a new wave of investments, greater ease of doing business and exponential economic growth along the national waterways (NW). The new IV Act provided for the complete digitisation of the IWT sector, prescribed new standards for the classification and categorisation of inland vessels, brought uniformity in IWT regulations between States, set higher standards to ensure safe navigation and protection of life and cargo, and greater administrative transparency and accountability. It also provided for the integrated development of inland and coastal waterways.

The Prime Minister gave the ‘Arth Ganga’ and ‘Mahabahu-Brahmaputra’ holistic vision for the complete rejuvenation, infrastructure development and livelihood generation along NW-1 (Ganga-Bhagirathi-Hooghly River System) and NW-2 (Brahmaputra River).

Between 1986 and 2014, only ₹1,517 crore were invested. Funds invested between 2014 and 2023 were over ₹5,200 crore, creating more than 51,000 new job opportunities.

Maritime vision

The Maritime India Vision 2030 prepared by the government in 2021 lays out a concrete roadmap for increasing the cargo share of IWT to 5 per cent, with volumes exceeding 200 MTPA and passenger numbers exceeding 700 million by 2030. For this, 26 National Waterways with significant traffic potential are prioritised for phase-wise development. The five-fold increase in the cargo on national waterways, from 18.07 MTPA in 2014 to 108.88 MTPA in 2023, is evidence of the ‘reform-perform-transform’ vision of the government.

On NW-1 and NW-2, key projects developed include the multi-modal terminals at Varanasi, Sahibganj and Haldia, the construction of a navigational lock at Farakka, new passenger-cum-cargo jetties at Jogighopa, Bogibeel and Dibrugarh, and fairway development and modernisation of navigation infrastructure on NW-2 to facilitate round the clock movement of vessels.

A mega waterways connectivity project is also under development for linking Kalinganagar, Talcher and other industrial clusters of Odisha via NW-64 (Mahanadi River) and NW-5 with Paradip and Dhamra Ports. This ₹22,000-crore project is partly being developed in PPP mode. Similar development works in Maharashtra are underway on NW-10 (Amba River) and NW-28 (Dabhol Creek-Vashishti River).

Digital India

Despite the strong potential of the IWT sector in India, the lack of data on cargo, water draft, and terminal and cargo infrastructure availability were the hurdles to the sector’s growth. To fix these problems, three significant digital initiatives were taken by the Ministry:

(a) Cargo Data Portal (CAR-D) was developed for collecting, analysing and disseminating cargo and cruise movement data;

(b) Portal for Asset & Navigation Information (PANI) provides detailed information to all stakeholders on draft availability, infrastructure and cargo facilities at the terminal, and details of cross-river structures (bridge, locks, barrages) and;

(c) ‘Sagar Samriddhi’ online dredging monitoring portal to undertake detailed monitoring of dredging activity, thereby reducing the dredging cost and bringing more transparency and efficiency to the overall system.

To bring the North-East region to the forefront, 20 North Eastern Region river systems were declared National Waterways in 2016 for holistic planning and connectivity. Investments are being made to develop seamless road and rail connectivity to inland ports and other essential support infrastructure. The government is also building the North-East’s first ship repair facility at Pandu port, which will likely be operational by 2024.

The Maritime Skill Centre for Northeast in Guwahati, and the School of Logistics, Waterways and Communication in Agartala were started this year to harness the potential of youth in the region.

The government also continues to work towards developing the Eastern Waterways Connectivity Transport Grid — a network of 5,000 km of navigable national and international waterways.

The operationalisation of the Kaladan Multi-modal Transit Transport Project is also progressing well, which will provide alternate connectivity from the eastern coast of India to the North-Eastern States through the Sittwe port in Myanmar.

To showcase India’s immense maritime potential, the Ministry is hosting the 3rd edition of the Global Maritime India Summit 2023 under the theme ‘connect-collaborate-create’. The 3-day summit in Mumbai from October 17-19, will bring together leading national and international investors, industry associations, policymakers, start-ups and academia to deliberate on emerging opportunities in green shipping, port logistics, maritime security, ports as clean energy hubs, maritime start-ups and many more.

In a way, the maritime world will be in Mumbai these three days to explore the ‘India Opportunity’, take advantage of the blistering speed and scale of reforms, and be a part of India’s growth story.

The writer is the Union Minister of the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways and Ministry of AYUSH in the Government of India