Unlocking the potential of women-led MSMEs through credit access

A study by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and Goldman Sachs revealed that the disparity between male and female labor force participation has a huge impact on a country’s economic growth. This is underscored by a McKinsey Global Institute report which suggests that closing the workforce gender gap (the term workforce interpreted as formal, self-employed, and informal) in India could add $700 billion of additional GDP in 2025. Entrepreneurship is a key driver of innovation, economic growth, and job creation, and thus the potential held by women entrepreneurs in the MSME sector must not go unnoticed.

The Annual MSME Report of 2020-21 reveals out of the over 60 million MSMEs registered in India, only 20 per cent of them are women-owned businesses. Within this, there is a caveat that suggests among these women-owned businesses, women-led businesses could be even fewer. Women MSMEs collectively contribute 3.09 per cent of industrial output and employ 10 per cent of the total workers engaged in different economic activities in India.

Women entrepreneurs in India also appear to have felt the strongest pandemic impacts of the countries in this region, with two-thirds of women attributing recent business closures to the pandemic. A common denominator that appears across studies is the struggle women MSME owners face to acquire funds. Women often face more restrictive collateral requirements, shorter maturity of loans, and higher interest rates than men.

This was echoed in the findings by the ‘What Women MSMEs Want‘ survey that uncovered that a majority of the respondents felt that raising capital remains the biggest challenge they face as entrepreneurs. The entrepreneurs said they still rely on banks for their financing needs; but years of business operation, insufficient credit history, and lack of property ownership are the big hurdles when it comes to getting their loans sanctioned.

Further decoding the intersectional challenges through the gender lens, a large number of women entrepreneurs believe that having a male co-founder makes running the business easier. There is an innate gender mistrust in the case of women entrepreneurs even though their credit profiles are better, which has been reaffirmed by numerous studies that indicate that the rejection rate of loan applications from women entrepreneurs is higher in the developing world.

Another point of interest in the ‘What Women MSMEs Want’ survey is that one-third of the entrepreneurs were homemakers before they started their businesses. The implications for this are profound, given the imperative to include women in the labor force as previously mentioned. In order to empower the entrepreneurial spirit of Indian women as more of them enter the MSME sector, the onus falls on the larger ecosystem to ensure that they have adequate means to run their business.

Funding gap

Women MSMEs face a finance gap of $158 billion and largely rely on informal sources. While on individual and institutional levels, the effort has been taken to enable credit to them, the execution and impact have been fragmented, leaving women-owned MSMEs in the margins.

The reasons behind this are multi-faceted, ranging from the outlook towards women entrepreneurs to the lack of immovable and movable property due to the gender-asset gap to the lack of appropriate products and processes for women-owned businesses.

Additionally, there have been negligible efforts to simplify credit/lending processes or adequately communicate these processes to address women entrepreneurs. This lack of clarity leads to repeated trips to the lenders which adds to the time scarcity these entrepreneurs already face. Another major factor is that women entrepreneurs are generally low-ticket-size, which adds to the lack of initiative from traditional lenders.

Fortunately, the advent of digital lending has addressed these issues by being presence-less modes of credit that have fewer requirements. Accessing business loans that are digitised end-to-end are logistically easier for women entrepreneurs. Additionally, it removes the inherent bias that women-led MSMEs face when approaching traditional lenders. The alternate data sets digital lenders use for credit modeling sidestep the need for collateral and documentation that many women MSMEs may not have.

An ‘Ecosystem-based’ approach to lending takes accessibility one step further by partnering with digital ecosystems such as Facebook, Google Pay, Amazon, Flipkart, Zomato, Swiggy, FirstData, and leveraging information available in these leading tech aggregators. It juxtaposes this with segment-specific indicators around revenue, customer ratings/reviews, and transaction business volume to arrive at a composite credit model. This is an important step in mitigating the underwriting challenges and enhancing access to capital for women-led MSMEs.

Another important caveat remains that the digital divide must be bridged for digital lending to benefit more women-led and micro-SMEs in India. Fortunately, steps are being taken on that front. Servicing this sector is also a commercially viable exercise given the scale and immensity of the credit demand. Moreover, by driving inclusivity and easing women-led MSMEs’ access to finance, the larger ecosystem, the economy, and future generations have much to gain in terms of innovation and growth.

