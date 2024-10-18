It is highly unlikely that the final word on the US Presidential election will be said on November 5 or in a few days after. A raft of polls has no clear winner, either nationally or in the seven battleground states. If the Vice President Kamala Harris is seen as leading in one survey, the Republican contender Donald Trump seems to have made the catch-up or bettered by a point. Even most seasoned pundits are reluctant to call the election.

Barely 15 days to go, the candidates have not let up on whipping up the fear syndrome in their own ways. In an interview Trump made it known that the strategy to deal with “radical left wing lunatics” and the “enemy within” is to deploy the National Guard, perhaps even the military.

“I think the bigger problem is the enemy from within,” Trump said, adding: “We have some very bad people. We have some sick people, radical left lunatics. And I think they’re the big — and it should be very easily handled by, if necessary, by National Guard, or if really necessary, by the military, because they can’t let that happen.”

Harris could not let that comment slide by easily. “He (Trump) considers anyone who doesn’t support him or who will not bend to his will an enemy of our country. This is among the reasons I believe so strongly that a second Trump term would be a huge risk for America, and dangerous,” the Vice President said at a campaign rally in Erie, Pennsylvania. Political commentators have been making the point that deploying troops — which have been done rarely — may not be constitutional and that the former President is showing all signs of wanting to be a dictator.

Obsession with military

This is not the first time that Trump and extremist Republicans have been talking fast and loose on the use of the military. On earlier instances it had pertained to tackling the problem at the border to stem the tide of illegals into America who in their view were unleashing crimes of unspeakable proportions. But pegging “left wing radical lunatics” to “enemies within” appears to have crossed a line in the realm of unhinged rhetoric in an election season. The obsession with the military has also led the Trump campaign to ask for “military transport” for the Republican candidate against a backdrop of assassination threats.

Close to 1.5 million mail-in and absentee ballots are already said to have been cast. Trump had earlier maintained that this kind of voting was suspect and lending to electoral fraud, but his campaign now seems fine with this style of early voting and even encouraging voters to get the process over with. By and large there is also the apprehension of the implications of a tight race and in the kind of outcome, as it will not be the first time if a candidate gets a majority of the popular vote and falls short in the electoral college math.

One perception is that the margin of the electoral college outcome will determine the nature of uncertainty that is to persist.

Now with various scenarios being projected, including one of a 270 to 268 (270 needed to win) no one is looking at a comfortable zone or a landslide even if the two camps are looking at states in their wish list. At one time former President Trump said that he will not be in the fray in 2028 if he did not win this November. It has been four years and Trump is yet to accept the verdict of 2020. This despite some 60 cases tossed out in courts which his surrogates continue to maintain were on procedural grounds. It is highly unlikely Trump will either take any 2024 adversity in stride or stay away from the 2028 race.

The writer is a senior journalist who has reported from Washington DC on North America and United Nations