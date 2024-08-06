Two major recent incidents in West Asia involving Israel and its adversaries are a source of great concern. One of these was in the suburbs of Beirut. The other in the heart of Tehran.

These events have to be viewed against the backdrop of the hectic diplomatic efforts to restore peace in the area following the October 7, 2023 Hamas offensive against Israel followed by latter’s massive retaliation. No ceasefire is still in sight despite international consensus that things should cool down quickly.

On July 27, a rocket fired at a football field in Golan Heights (under Israeli Occupation) killed 12 children, besides injuring many others. Hezbollah denied the charge that it was responsible for the brutal attack, much to the disbelief of Western officials who were convinced of the former’s imprint. Israeli response to the ghastly attack came in the form of bombing near Beirut on July 30 in which a senior Hezbollah commander Faud Shukr was killed.

A few hours later a prominent Hamas political leader Ismail Haniyeh, who was in exile in Qatar, was killed in a bomb attack at a Tehran guest house.

Ironically Haniyeh was in Teheran to attend Masoud Pezeshkian’s Presidential inauguration. While Israel has not claimed responsibility, spy agency Mossad’s record of overseas assassinations of Palestinian leaders and even Iranian nuclear scientists speaks for itself.

While targeted killings of Hamas and Hezbollah military commanders by Israel are by now routine, Haniyeh was a political leader and was engaged in ceasefire negotiations in Qatar with Mossad and CIA.

A deal was said to be close and it would have led to the return of Israeli hostages in exchange for Palestinian prisoners. The timing and targeting of Haniyeh is intriguing to international observers.

Diplomacy seems to have been outmanoeuvred by crude recklessness on the part of the contending parties. Many peace loving nations including India are watching events helplessly. Foreign policy makers in New Delhi are of course adroit enough not to offend the sensitivities of Iran and Israel, as India shares warm relations with both nations. The current situation raises many questions. Is there a danger of the conflagration spreading beyond the Middle East ? How will Iran retaliate and avenge the killing of one of its guests at the Presidential inauguration? Also, how will it fix the holes in its security armour that the Haniyeh assassination has so glaringly exposed?

Two theories

There are two theories here. Despite its obduracy, Iran, a nuclear nation, understands the perils of a full fledged war against Israel which will immediately be joined by the US. Iranian leaders may make intimidatory noises for now, but will soon settle for less recklessness after launching a few isolated attacks on individual Israeli targets. Uncertainties in US politics could give Benjamin Netanyahu freedom of action until the next US President is sworn in.

There is another school of thought which believes that Iran has lately shed all its inhibitions because of new friends such as Turkey. It suffers from a false sense of confidence that may induce it to opt for more than a symbolic response to Israeli belligerence and daring.

On balance one is inclined to believe that Tehran will not like to get involved in a prolonged war. If many West Asian nations are also more inclined to keep a low profile it is the simple calculus of self-interest and a mistrust of both Hamas and Hezbollah.

A few shrewd observers believe that Hezbollah is so battered and fatigued by Israeli operations in Gaza that it can at best threaten a major offensive but not carry it out for want of resources.

The most fearsome feature of the scene is perhaps the relative freedom that Israel currently enjoys to indulge in whatever action it wants.

There is no mediator of great stature who can force Israel into eschewing aggression and falling in line with the international community. Also, the US is distracted by the forthcoming Presidential election.

Neither Donald Trump nor Kamala Harris would like to alienate the influential Jewish lobby in their country by making any statement that is seen as even remotely anti-Israeli. Domestic compulsions are also making Netanyahu more belligerent.

Once again the world is on the precipice of a wider and potentially nuclear war. The hope is that President Joe Biden will wield sufficient influence to get Israel to back off from any more reckless attacks and convey the same message to Tehran.

The writer is a former CBI Director and former High Commissioner of India to Cyprus