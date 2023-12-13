According to the World Health Organization (WHO) there is a probability of another pandemic coming soon. Better known as Disease X, it is a concept floated by the WHO. If Covid-19 killed 6.9 million people, the fatalities for Disease X could perhaps be more. There are eight families of viruses on the WHO priority list, each one mutating in an unknown way and becoming more virulent because of climate change, which may lead to the occurrence of Disease X. Remaining vigilant against the spread of any such new diseases is a welcome move. Is WHO learning from the mistakes of the past?

One hopes that is the case, as the mistakes have been serious. Many attribute the high fatalities at the time of Covid to WHO’s lackadaisical attitude. It was late in declaring the disease a pandemic. Also, many of the WHO recommendations were unsubstantiated, came too late and lacked practicality. Loss of confidence in WHO pronouncements prompted nations to take their own course, at times sub-optimal, leading to more deaths.

WHO’s actions are now being closely watched with the advent of another mysterious virus in China. The mysterious outbreak of pneumonia in Beijing and Liaoning province of China reminds us of the early days of Covid-19. Hospitals are being inundated with sick children and teachers, with the severity of the situation prompting the suspension of classes in certain schools. When the WHO itself is preaching to other national governments about the importance of vigilance, research, and preparedness in fighting new diseases, its stance on some countries such as China calls into question its effectiveness in containing pandemics.

Lack of clarity

The WHO has also been wanting in its pronouncements on certain issues. Take the case of petrol, smartphones, pickled vegetables and caffeic acid (found in coffee, wine, and tea). These are all categorised as Group 2B “possible carcinogens” by the WHO. On top of that, the WHO categorises red meat as a Group 2A “possible carcinogen”. The 2A grouping signifies that there is little evidence of these items causing cancer in humans but sufficient evidence of it occurring in experimental animals.

In Group 2B the possibility is even less and the category signifies that there is limited evidence of these items being carcinogenic in humans and less than sufficient evidence of them causing cancer in animals. Such less-than-definitive announcements only perpetuate fear amongst the masses, while leaving the governments confused.

A much-hyped recent announcement by WHO suggested that the use of aspartame (a widely used sugar substitute) is cancer-causing. The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) disagreed with this new classification, pointing to evidence of safety. The FDA made a rejoinder that aspartame being labelled by the WHO as ‘possibly carcinogenic to humans’ does not mean that aspartame is actually linked to cancer.

Another example would be that of Heated Tobacco Products (HTPs) and electronic nicotine delivery systems (ENDS), which lower nicotine content. While WHO has been indecisive on the subject, a few countries like the US, UK, Japan, etc., have adopted HTPs and ENDS as safer alternatives based on scientific evidence.

WHO has taken a blanket approach of attacking all tobacco related products. A blanket ban on the use of sin goods actually leads to more societal loss than benefit. For example, consider the case with liquor ban in Bihar. It has led to illegal hooch mafia, alcohol smuggling related cases, hooch deaths (almost 300 in seven years), an estimated loss of 40,000 jobs and zero state tax revenue.

For globally pervasive issues destroying health such as industrial and air pollution, the WHO often fails to express its opinion. By keeping quiet where it should be directing countries to take action, it fails in apportioning accountability. In displaying subservience to its funding partners and abdicating responsibility in areas where its mandate should be to protect humanity. The fear is WHO, like its counterpart World Trade Organization, will soon lose its relevance.

The writer is Professor, Mahindra University, Hyderabad.