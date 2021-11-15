Why are conglomerates breaking up?

IFSC: Aircraft leasing gets a big boost
Around 80 per cent of the total commercial fleet in India is leased against 53 per cent of the same, globally
Are break-ups on the rise?
Yes. They are. Hold on! We are not talking of splitsville among couples but in the corporate world. In the last week, multiple conglomerates across the world have announced that they would be splitting up their businesses. On Tuesday, 129-year-old US industrial powerhouse General Electric (GE) said that it will split into three companies.
A few days later, on Friday, Japanese conglomerate Toshiba Corporation, founded in 1875, unveiled plans to break-up into three companies. On the same day, 135-year-old healthcare major Johnson & Johnson declared that it would be separating its consumer products and pharmaceutical businesses.
What is happening in GE?
GE, after years on contemplation, finally decided to split its business into three — each focusing on aviation, healthcare and energy.
The healthcare business will be spun-off in 2023 and energy unit by early 2024. The current company will focus just on aviation.
How is Toshiba being split?
Toshiba has chosen to split its business into three. Energy and infrastructure division will be hived-off into one company while its hard disk and power semiconductor business will be housed in another.
The third company will manage its other assets including the stake in flash memory chip company Kioxia Holdings.
What about Johnson & Johnson?
Johnson & Johnson has chosen to break-up its consumer products and pharmaceutical and medical device businesses and house them in separate companies.
The pharmaceutical and medical device business, which manufactures and sells prescription drugs including the Covid vaccine, will retain the Johnson & Johnson name. It will also retain advanced technologies like artificial intelligence and robotics. The company is yet to identify a name for the consumer products entity which will own brands such as Band-aid, Listerine etc.
Why are they breaking up?
GE is doing so to simplify its business, reduce debt and revive its fortune in the equity market where its stock has been underperforming for years. Toshiba, which has been hit by repeated scandals, is hoping that this move would appease activist shareholders seeking complete overhaul of its operations. They, in fact, want the company to be taken private.
Johnson & Johnson hopes that these changes would help accelerate profitable growth and enable it to improve healthcare outcomes across the world. The common theme seems to be greater focus on respective businesses, better capital allocation, long-term growth and in the process, creating value for all stakeholders.
Are the investors happy?
Shareholders of GE appear to be happy. Post-announcement the share price jumped to touch three-year high. It is still a far cry from being the most valuable company in the US.
It also had to suffer the ignominy of being dumped from Dow Jones Industrial Average in 2018 after being part of the blue-chip index since 1896. Johnson & Johnson too saw its stock price moving up after the plan was announced. But in the case of Toshiba, the story was different. The stock price fell by about 4 per cent immediately as investors are not satisfied with the move.
Though it did recover partially, there are fears that the deal may not get the shareholders nod at the extra-ordinary general meeting that is likely to be convened in March next year.
Around 80 per cent of the total commercial fleet in India is leased against 53 per cent of the same, globally
Airports are also keeping pace to ensure safe, touchless and seamless journeys
Two Indian winners of the Earthshot Prize make their mark at COP26
Though the Glasgow negotiations had profound shortcomings, it united the world to urgently address the ...
This Children’s Day, help your child take that first step towards financial awareness. Here are some ways to ...
A strong follow-through rise above the near-term resistances is needed to negate a fall-back
Asymmetric payoff for these contracts strengthen their use case
Equity market strategist Sven Henrich speaks to BusinessLine on the likely fallout of global central banks’ ...
Chef-entrepreneur Anahita Dhondy’s memoir-cum-cookbook, The Parsi Kitchen, is a flavoursome and satiating read
The author says the wisdom used in business can be applied to ensure a high quality of life
Earthy and honest, Gulzar’s anecdotes-filled memoir bring alive people he interacted with
Ari Gautier’s The Thinnai takes you on a delightful journey into the mindset of a former French colony
Veteran adman Sandeep Goyal, Chairman of Mogae Media, on his plans for his new acquisitions - Rediffusion and ...
How Smytten is disrupting the sampling space by moving it online
Mainstream advertising has to evolve a lot to speak to the new Indian woman
Textile brand Siyaram launches a range of Bamboo fabrics
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...