On May 14, a two-Judge Bench of the Supreme Court delivered a notable ruling holding that a complaint alleging ‘deficiency in service’ against advocates practising legal profession would not be maintainable under the Consumer Protection Act, 2019 (CP Act). Not only this, the Bench opined that the decision of the three-Judge Bench in Indian Medical Association case (1995) holding medical services within the ambit of the CP Act, deserves to be revisited and considered by a larger Bench and, accordingly, referred the matter to the Chief Justice of India for constituting a larger Bench.

The three-Judge Bench of the Supreme Court in VP Shantha case in 1995 had held inter alia that the wide amplitude of the definition of ‘service’ in the main part of Section 2(1)(o) would cover the services rendered by medical practitioners within the ambit thereof. However, the two-Judge Bench in the instant case was of the opinion that the said decision deserves to be revisited having regard to the history, object, purpose and the scheme of the CP Act and in view of the opinion expressed by this Bench to the effect that neither the “profession” could be treated as “business” or “trade” nor the services provided by the “professionals” could be treated at par with the services provided by businessmen or traders, so as to bring them within the purview of the CP Act.

In the VP Shantha case, while elucidating the definition of ‘service’ as given in Section 2(1)(o) of the erstwhile CP Act of 1986, the Supreme Court noted that the said definition can be split up into three parts — the main part, the inclusionary part and the exclusionary part. The main part is explanatory in nature and defines service to mean service of any description which is made available to the potential users. The inclusionary part expressly includes the provision of facilities in connection with banking, financing, insurance, transport, processing, supply of electrical of other energy, board or lodging or both housing construction, entertainment, amusement or the purveying of news or other information. The exclusionary part excludes rendering of any service free of charge or under a contract of personal service. The Court found no plausible reason to exclude the services rendered by a medical practitioner from the ambit of the main part of Section 2(1)(o).

In the aforesaid background and considering the clear legislative intent in defining ‘service’ in a wide manner and the reasoned pronouncements of the Supreme Court of long standing, the decision of the Supreme Court excluding the legal profession, and thereby advocates, from the purview of the CP Act is not only inconsistent with the statute and the past precedent but also carves out an exception for a particular category of profession and virtually creates a Pandora’s Box whereby the similar demands from other professions (including medical) for exclusion would emerge.

The reasoning given by the Court in excluding legal profession from the purview of the CP Act (i.e., the legal profession is not commercial in nature, but is essentially a service oriented, noble profession), is based more on utopia than the avowed object of the CP Act. The ‘unique’ features highlighted by the Supreme Court in carving out exception for legal profession, equally apply to all professions. The reasoning that “Advocates are generally perceived to be their client’s agents and owe fiduciary duties to their clients” is equally applicable to medical profession and there can be no greater fiduciary duty than a duty between a doctor and her patient. If legal profession is noble, so is medical and other professions.

Amplitude of definition

The further reasoning of the Court excluding legal profession from the purview of the CP Act that “…there was not a whisper in the Statement of Objects and Reasons either of the CP Act, 1986 or 2019 to include the professions or the services provided by the professionals like advocates, doctors, etc., within the purview of the Act,” is contrary to settled cannons of interpretation of statutes. The wide amplitude of definition of ‘service’ given in the statute cannot be curtailed by taking recourse to Statement of Objects and Reasons of the Bill.

The Statement of Objects and Reasons at best describes the objects, purpose and the reason for introducing the Bill. It also gives understanding of the background and the antecedent state of affairs, which necessitated the introduction of the Bill. The Statement is not considered as conclusive aid to interpretation because it does not impart the true meaning to the statutory provision. If a statutory provision is clear and admits of no ambiguity, the Statement of Objects and Reasons can possibly have no play in aid, interpretation and construction of a statute.

If there was not a whisper in the Statement of Objects and Reasons either of the CP Act, 1986 or 2019 to include the professions or the services provided by the professionals like advocates, doctors, etc., within the purview of the Act, as argued by the Court, equally, it is plausible to argue that there was not an iota of whisper to exclude them either.

Considering the clear legislative intendment and the settled jurisprudence, the judgment of the Supreme Court excluding legal profession dilutes the scheme of the CP Act and opens future avenues from other professions to seek exemption on the parity of reasoning, leaving the consumers in this service economy to the mercy of service providers in the absence of an effective forum for adjudication of their grievances. The reference made by the Bench to the Chief Justice for revisiting the judgment of the Supreme Court in VP Shantha case should be taken as an opportunity to settle this issue once and for all, than to call for review or amendments to nullify the ruling.

The writer is Associate Professor, National Law University, Delhi