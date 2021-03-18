Why India needs private-public partnership in healthcare

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
The stark reality of healthcare in India has become evident in the last few months. The Covid-19 pandemic has brought to the fore gaps in the Indian healthcare system and offers a unique opportunity to transform it.
Affordability and accessibility are two major concerns in India. To this effect, several State Governments and the Central Government have put in place various insurance schemes. In 2018, the Centre also rolled out the Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana, a health insurance scheme that provides free access to healthcare to 50 crore economically vulnerable Indians. While these efforts are commendable, there is room for a lot more considering the sheer population of our country. The government spends a mere 1.13 per cent of GDP on healthcare, with almost 65 per cent of healthcare expenditure coming out from the pockets of citizens. This is a huge financial burden to carry and pushes millions of people further into poverty each year.
The second issue is that of accessibility. The rural and urban populations of India have diametrically opposite experiences with healthcare. About 75 per cent of healthcare infrastructure can be found in the urban areas where only 27 per cent of the Indian population resides. Furthermore, a KPMG report reveals that 74 per cent of doctors in India practice in urban areas. This essentially means that 73 per cent of the population living in rural areas lack even primary healthcare facilities.
India also has a huge shortage of doctors, nurses and paramedics. We do not meet the minimum WHO recommendation on doctor-patient ratio. While WHO recommends one doctor for every 1,000 people (1:1000), India stands at 1:1445.
The Public Private Partnership (PPP) model in India has seen success in other areas such as infrastructure, energy, education, urban development, tourism, and more. It can be the panacea to India’s healthcare challenges as well. PPP in healthcare has the potential to resolve the issues and ensure healthcare inclusion for the Indian masses. Starting with smaller projects and driving success for the same can help build credibility and get buy-in from all stakeholders.
PPP will bring in resources the government needs to make healthcare available, as well as create a sustainable long-term model. It can improve the healthcare system by pooling in the expertise and finances of the private sector with the access and subsidies of the public sector.
Here’s how a PPP model can prove to be fruitful for the Indian healthcare sector…
Expertise: The experience and management expertise of the private sector in building and running successful organisations can be crucial in revamping medical facilities.
Finance: The private sector can bring in large monies needed to build best-in-class healthcare facilities that benefit the masses.
Affordability: PPP operates on a high volume, low margin model, which can ensure universal health coverage and provide quality care at affordable cost.
Technology: New-age innovative technology adopted by private players can make healthcare accessible to rural India. A strong case in point is tele-medicine.
Efficiency: The PPP model can help drive efficiencies and help run hospitals and clinics like well-oiled machines.
Specialist doctors: Change in government policies can help India create more specialist doctors to address immense shortage in India. Reviving of Post Graduate Diploma courses by the Centre is a great step in this direction.
Establishing synergies between the needs and expectations of both stakeholders – public and private sector – is easier said than done. While the public entity requires evidence for the mass viability of the proposed healthcare project, the private enterprise needs to see sustainable profitability for its efforts. This is where social organisations can act as a bridge between the two.
Through the funding received from various philanthropic organisations, charitable foundations or general public donations, social organisations can undertake small three to six month pilot projects that assess both the mass viability and financial sustainability of a partnership, while saving hundreds of lives in the interim period.
Social organisations can be key enablers to ensure PPPs reach completion, as well as act as independent and unbiased agencies that oversee the formation, implementation and sustained functioning of a Public Private Partnership.
PPP is the way to go to improve and uplift the Indian healthcare system, and social organisations can act as stewards of the partnership and work toward accomplishing the goals, while dedicating time, money and resources for the betterment of the community and nation at large.
The author is President, GiveIndia
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Citroen’s first vehicle sports a novel design and European interiors. It is also meant to be as comfortable as ...
The pandemic is only the tip of the iceberg that the country’s cash-poor airlines — both regional and national ...
The government is yet to specify the framework of its recently announced old vehicle scrappage policy
BL Research Bureau Backed by steady foreign inflows, the rupee has been gradually appreciating since the ...
Given the huge medical expenses related to critical illnesses, targeted insurance policies for the same could ...
Key resistances limit the rally in Sensex, Nifty 50; stay watchful
No change in residency status conditions for FY21 for those stranded here due to Covid-19
The pandemic has rewritten the norms of engagement with the internet — from a mere ‘add-on’ it has grown to be ...
Through captivating anecdotes and in-depth research, Yashaswini Chandra brings alive an enduring bond — of ...
A mother struggles with fears of mortality and the meaning of existence through a year of death and disease
Looking back at a pandemic-induced lockdown — announced in March 2020 — with stark images of isolation ...
Comfort, convenience, value, safety — and not necessarily the colour pink — but do brands deliver?
46.5% respondents took to BNPL for the first time during Covid-19 period; edtech courses, consumer durables, ...
Why and how marketers have used camels, and left us thirsting for more
Start-up SALT wants to break feminine stereotypes around money, and is asking women to reassert agency
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...