“Price cap” is becoming the buzz word in the energy space, including in India. There can be varied reasons for policymakers to talk about putting a lid on the price of electricity or auto fuel. But does it not go against the very rationale of open market? There can be arguments or debates on the concept, but today the trigger for such a discussion is mainly geopolitical.

Recently, the Central Electricity Regulator Commission (CERC), the key regulator of the power sector in India, floated a paper on power market pricing seeking stakeholders’ view on ‘uniform pricing’ versus ‘pay as bid’.

Now the concept of uniform pricing is not new for India’s electricity sector, and globally also it is the most commonly adopted pricing methodology. But concerns have been raised regarding the efficacy of this mechanism.

The most important question is: What will be the criteria of these interventions as regulating the market will itself bring in its own set of challenges?

Earlier this year, the CERC had capped the prices in the ‘day ahead’ and ‘real time’ markets on the power exchanges to ₹12 a unit, from the previous level of ₹20 a unit. This was to bring the then prevailing crisis situation — triggered by erratic supply of fuel feedstock, namely, coal — under control. Due to low coal stocks at several power plants and depleted water levels in rivers, the supply of power could not keep pace with the rise in demand, leading to peak power shortage touching double-digit figures. Critics at that time had termed it as knee-jerk reaction.

Will price cap work in India where power is generated through various sources — coal, gas, renewables?

Experts endorsing the concept say, it will work if proper due diligence is done, which will dependent on two things — the method being adopted to derive the price, and the threshold price.

Also, in India, the uniform price concept is relatively at a nascent stage, so challenges may not be many in the short-term but for the long-term if this system has to be adopted then the framework has to be properly structured with enough flexibility to tweak when the need arises.

First and the foremost, it is important to get a fix on what is the trigger for the spike in price — is it speculative or because of fuel supply uncertainty or demand driven? Once the trigger is identified, then, based on it a mechanism for fixing the cap can be worked out.

Also important will be to have a floor price in case a cap is being set to ensure that the market is not distorted. One also needs to remember that power can be produced at zero cost, marginal cost and high cost, so to set a uniform price, strategy will need to be made accordingly.

From a consumer perspective, it is good, but for the industry to survive both the seller and the buyer should be equally comfortable. If a correct approach is not adopted, it sends a wrong signal to the market.

Earlier, the cap worked as the spike was mainly because of fuel supply issues and the government facilitated the supply to assure availability. A price cap is put mostly in an abnormal situation, so before deriving any formula this needs to be considered.

For example, in March 2022, India witnessed a period of demand surge coupled with supply shortage. The demand surged due to multiple factors such as rise in temperature caused by early onset of summer and increase in economic activities with lifting of Covid-19-related restrictions.

On the other hand, increase in the supply has been limited. The situation was further aggravated due to geopolitical factors affecting fuel supply and certain domestic supply constraints. The increased prices of fuel, particularly imported coal, led to a significant increase in marginal costs of the margin-setting generators of the market.

Direction to exchanges

According to the paper, on April 1, the Commission directed the power exchanges, until further orders, to redesign with immediate effect, the bidding software in such a way that members can submit their bids in the price range of ₹0/kWh to ₹12/kWh for DAM (day ahead market) and RTM (real time market).

“As a result, the cleared volume was getting pro-rated amongst the buyers quoting the ceiling price in proportion to their bid volumes. Due to apprehensions of such pro-rating, it was observed that buyers increased their bid volumes at the ceiling price substantially, however they were still not able to meet their demand of electricity...”, it said.

“The Commission felt the need for a uniform price ceiling in all segments of the Power Exchanges so that there is no shift in supply volume from one segment of the Power Exchanges to another segment, induced by differential ceiling price between different market segments of the Power Exchanges; and so that there is no profiteering by the sellers in the backdrop of increased demand and reduced supply ...”

“So, on May 6, 2022, the Commission directed the power exchanges to revise the ceiling price of all segments to ₹12/kWh. Based on the assessment of demand-supply position in the power sector, it is felt that the high demand for electricity is likely to continue over the next few months due to factors like increase in economic activity, high agricultural load, increase in household demand, anticipation of peak demand (morning and evening peaks) to remain significant due to lighting and heating load in the winter month, festive season, etc. Thus, the capping of ceiling price at ₹12/kWh on all segments at power exchange, has been continued by the Commission, till December 31, December, 2022,” it said.

Clearly, work on this cannot happen blindly. While the debate and discussion are happening, there is also a need to ensure that there is an inbuilt mechanism of passthrough so that generators and distributors do not take a hit when viewed in terms of their market sale/purchases on annualised basis.