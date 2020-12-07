NE monsoon so far: ‘Normal’ for TN, deficit in Kerala

The meteorological subdivision of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry has managed to emerge into the ‘normal’ category so far during the North-East monsoon, even as remnants of the erstwhile cyclone ‘Burevi’ promise rain over isolated parts of the region today (Monday) and possibly on Tuesday.

As is normally to be expected during a monsoon, the recorded rainfall varied in spatial and temporal spread, with at least 20 districts showing some deficit (though mostly within the ‘normal’ range as defined by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) of which a few others have significant shortfall.

Major and marginal gainers

Among the major deficit-districts (as on Sunday) are Kanniyakumari (-38 per cent), Tiruchirapalli (-35 per cent), Erode (-33 per cent), Nilgiris (-29 per cent), and Salem (-23 per cent). The IMD categorises rainfall amounts within a range of -19 cent to +19 per cent of the long-period average as ‘normal.’

Major gainers from the season have been Tirupathur (+51 per cent), Chennai (+47 per cent), Villupuram (+38 per cent), Tiruvannamalai (+36 per cent), Puducherry (+35 per cent), Kancheepuram (+34 per cent), Sivagangai and Virudhunagar (+33 per cent each), and Cuddalore (+30 per cent).

Kerala continues to be in deficit

The meteorological subdivision of Kerala, Mahe and Lakshadweep has logged in a deficit of -27 per cent till Monday with only one district (Kasaragode in extreme North Kerala) finding itself on the positive side (rainfall of +7 per cent). The state of Karnataka has returned normal rainfall (+14 per cent) with subdivisions of Coastal Karnataka (+30 per cent) and North Interior Karnataka (+34 per cent) performing well, while South Interior Karnataka (-3 per cent) lagged slightly.

The subdivision/state of Andhra Pradesh has logged in above normal rainfall of +27 per cent, but the Rayalaseema subdivision came in much higher (large excess) at +47 per cent. The state/subdivision of Telangana has made even more impressive gains at +53 per cent. Thus, the subdivision led by Kerala alone is left in the deficit category over the North-East monsoon country after the rainfall aggregator cyclones of ‘Nivar’ and ‘Burevi’ failed it.

More rain forecast for TN

On Monday morning, the Chennai Meteorological Centre sees heavy rainfall likely occurring at isolated places over Ramanathapuram, Thoothukudi, Sivagangai and Virudhunagar districts in Tamil Nadu, the Lakshadweep area and South Coastal Andhra Pradesh through the day. Thunderstorms with lightning are forecast in isolated places over Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Lakshadweep area and Coastal Andhra Pradesh.

Chennai city could likely see partly cloudy conditions with the heavy rain regime from remnants of the erstwhile cyclone ‘Burevi’ lifting from the area. But thunderstorms and light to moderate rain may occur in some areas. Maximum and minimum temperatures will be around 30-24 degrees Celsius respectively.