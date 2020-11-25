Weather: ‘Nivar’ ratchets up as severe cyclone

Your flight was cancelled but your boss thinks you are making it up
Airlines issue flight delay/cancellation certificates for those looking to furnish proof
Cyclone ‘Nivar’ intensified into a severe cyclone on Tuesday night and lay over the South-West Bay of Bengal about 310 km East-South-East of Cuddalore, about 320 km east South-East of Puducherry and 380 km South-South-East of Chennai. It could intensify further into a powerful very severe cyclone later into this (Wednesday) morning, and could feature stronger winds at landfall than expected earlier.
India Meteorological Department (IMD) said ‘Nivar’ may move West-North-West early into Wednesday morning and later North-West and retained the landfall area between Karaikal and Mamallapuram around Puducherry during the night as a very severe cyclonic storm with wind speeds of 130-140 km/hr gusting to 155 km/hr (raised from 120-130 km/hr gusting to 145 km/hr).
Some global models take the landfall a little farther to the North of Puducherry than the IMD has indicated, favouring a time well into Wednesday midnight and a location to the South of Cheyyur but closer to Marakkanam after ‘Nivar’ chooses be on its own after flirting with the coast till the last minute.
Tidal wave of about 3.2-4.9 ft in height above the astronomical tide may inundate low-lying areas of the North Coastal districts of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry near the place of landfall. Nagapattinam, Myladuthurai, Cuddalore, Villupuram and Chengalpattu districts may witness total destruction of thatched houses/extensive damage to kutcha houses, even some damage to old pucca houses.
The IMD pointed to potential threat from flying objects, and warned of disruption to power supply and communication from bending/uprooting of distribution lines/poles, and major damage to kutcha and and Pucca roads. Escape routes could get flooded, and railways services disrupted with overhead power lines and signalling systems giving way. Widespread damage is expected to standing crops, plantations, orchards, and tearing away of palm fronds.
Small boats and country crafts may get detached from moorings and visibility could get severely affected.
The IMD advised suspension of fishing operations and evacuation from coastal areas. People in affected areas must remain in safe places and indoors. Judicious regulation of rail, road and air traffic is called for while movement of motor boats and small ships is considered unsafe.
The European Centre for Medium-Range Weather Forecasts showed heavy bands of thunderstorms and rain waiting along the coast to hit an entire area from Kavali-Nellore in Coastal Andhra Pradesh and adjoining North Coastal Tamil Nadu including Chennai, Ramapuram, Mamallapuram, Puducherry and Cuddalore by 8.30 am and later into Chidambaram, Kumbakonam and Pudukottai.
The southern bands of the strong cyclone would later drift into the northern half of adjoining Sri Lanka by 9.30 am even as the northern bands cover the Tamil Nadu-Coastal Andhra Pradesh coast close in towards Ongole, Guntur and Bhimavaram, the ECMWF projections valid until 12.30 pm (this noon) indicated, still at least another 12 hours from a projected landfall of the very severe cyclone in the making.
The Regional Meteorological Centre, Chennai, has said that rainfall may lash most places over Coastal and North Interior Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal. Isolated extremely heavy rainfall activity is indicated over Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Cuddalore, Chennai, Kanchipuram, Chengalpattu, Myladuthirai, Ariyalur, Perambalur, Kallakurchi, Villupuram, Tiruvannamalai, Puducherry and Karaikal districts today (Wednesday).
The IMD, New Delhi, said that fairly widespread to widespread rain/thunderstorms are likely over Coastal and North Interior Tamilnadu, Puducherry, Karaikal, South coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema on Wednesday and Thursday; and over South-East Telangana on Thursday.
Isolated extremely heavy rainfall has been warned over the Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Cuddalore, Chennai, Kanchipuram, Chengalpattu, Myladuthirai, Ariyalur, Perambalur, Kallakurchi, Villupuram, Tiruvannamalai, Puducherry and Karaikal districts on Wednesday); and over Nellore and Chittoor districts of Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday; an over Rayalseema and South-East Telangana on Thursday. Chennai (Meenambakkam) reported heavy rain of 12 cm till 5.30 am this (Wednesday) morning.
Squally winds with speed reaching 35-45 km/hr gusting to 55 km/hr have been prevailing along and off the Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and adjoining South Andhra Pradesh coast and over Gulf of Mannar. These would become gale wind speed reaching 65-75 km/hr gusting to 85 km/hr from this (Wednesday) morning and 120-130 km/hr gusting to 145 kmph along and off the Nagapattinam, Karaikal, Myladuthurai, Cuddalore, Puducherry, Villupuram and Chengalpattu districts; 80-90 km/hr gusting to 100 km/hr over the Tiruvarur, Kanchipuram, Chennai, Tiruvallur districts from noon to night.
Gale wind speeds reaching 65-75 km/hr gusting to 85 km/hr ph are warned along and off the Nellore and Chittoor districts of South Andhra Pradesh coast), the Gulf of Mannar, and along and off the South Coastal districts of Tamil Nadu from Wednesday forenoon to night.
The sea condition is ‘very high’ (wave heights of 30-46 ft) over the South-West Bay of Bengal and ‘rough to very rough’ (8-20 ft) along and off the Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, South Andhra Pradesh coasts and over the Gulf of Mannar. It would gradually become ‘phenomenal’ (above 46 ft) over the same area from this (Wednesday) noon to night.
Airlines issue flight delay/cancellation certificates for those looking to furnish proof
While the US regulator has cleared the aircraft’s return to the skies, its European counterpart has ...
Not too big, not too small, and better priced than the Pro models
Covid-19 has exposed the fragility of health systems and aggravated under-nourishment
B Gopkumar of Axis Securities thinks that SEBI’s new norms, while good for the market, will shrink F&O volume ...
₹1438 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1420140014701485 As the stock looks bullish, fresh long positions can be ...
The stock of Granules India, which was moving in a sideways trend, broke out of the range on Tuesday, opening ...
Low home loan rates, government thrust on affordable housing and projects at prime locations make the ...
The former US President’s erudition and flair for stating complex realities are obvious in his third memoir, ...
Artist Nandini Bagla Chirimar combines drawing and painting methods with printmaking techniques to create ...
The memoir of India’s first woman radio newsreader is a ringside view of the country’s political and social ...
The fear of eating out during the pandemic has been accompanied by a huge demand for home delivery services. A ...
In the new normal, brands will need to re-create ‘peak moments’ that enhance shoppers’ affection
Mumbai Indians hit it out of the park in IPL 2020, CSK disappointed while Delhi Capitals showed great promise ...
Even as broadcasters and webcasters were tom-tomming the unprecedented viewership of Indian Premier League ...
What’s trendingA quick scan of social media hashtags indicates what’s on the mind of Diwali shoppers. On ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...