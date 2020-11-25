Weather: ‘Nivar’ ratchets up as severe cyclone

Cyclone ‘Nivar’ intensified into a severe cyclone on Tuesday night and lay over the South-West Bay of Bengal about 310 km East-South-East of Cuddalore, about 320 km east South-East of Puducherry and 380 km South-South-East of Chennai. It could intensify further into a powerful very severe cyclone later into this (Wednesday) morning, and could feature stronger winds at landfall than expected earlier.

India Meteorological Department (IMD) said ‘Nivar’ may move West-North-West early into Wednesday morning and later North-West and retained the landfall area between Karaikal and Mamallapuram around Puducherry during the night as a very severe cyclonic storm with wind speeds of 130-140 km/hr gusting to 155 km/hr (raised from 120-130 km/hr gusting to 145 km/hr).

Storm surge threat

Some global models take the landfall a little farther to the North of Puducherry than the IMD has indicated, favouring a time well into Wednesday midnight and a location to the South of Cheyyur but closer to Marakkanam after ‘Nivar’ chooses be on its own after flirting with the coast till the last minute.

Tidal wave of about 3.2-4.9 ft in height above the astronomical tide may inundate low-lying areas of the North Coastal districts of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry near the place of landfall. Nagapattinam, Myladuthurai, Cuddalore, Villupuram and Chengalpattu districts may witness total destruction of thatched houses/extensive damage to kutcha houses, even some damage to old pucca houses.

Widespread damage expected

The IMD pointed to potential threat from flying objects, and warned of disruption to power supply and communication from bending/uprooting of distribution lines/poles, and major damage to kutcha and and Pucca roads. Escape routes could get flooded, and railways services disrupted with overhead power lines and signalling systems giving way. Widespread damage is expected to standing crops, plantations, orchards, and tearing away of palm fronds.

Small boats and country crafts may get detached from moorings and visibility could get severely affected.

The IMD advised suspension of fishing operations and evacuation from coastal areas. People in affected areas must remain in safe places and indoors. Judicious regulation of rail, road and air traffic is called for while movement of motor boats and small ships is considered unsafe.

Heavy rain bands approaching

The European Centre for Medium-Range Weather Forecasts showed heavy bands of thunderstorms and rain waiting along the coast to hit an entire area from Kavali-Nellore in Coastal Andhra Pradesh and adjoining North Coastal Tamil Nadu including Chennai, Ramapuram, Mamallapuram, Puducherry and Cuddalore by 8.30 am and later into Chidambaram, Kumbakonam and Pudukottai.

The southern bands of the strong cyclone would later drift into the northern half of adjoining Sri Lanka by 9.30 am even as the northern bands cover the Tamil Nadu-Coastal Andhra Pradesh coast close in towards Ongole, Guntur and Bhimavaram, the ECMWF projections valid until 12.30 pm (this noon) indicated, still at least another 12 hours from a projected landfall of the very severe cyclone in the making.

TN districts to be belted

The Regional Meteorological Centre, Chennai, has said that rainfall may lash most places over Coastal and North Interior Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal. Isolated extremely heavy rainfall activity is indicated over Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Cuddalore, Chennai, Kanchipuram, Chengalpattu, Myladuthirai, Ariyalur, Perambalur, Kallakurchi, Villupuram, Tiruvannamalai, Puducherry and Karaikal districts today (Wednesday).

The IMD, New Delhi, said that fairly widespread to widespread rain/thunderstorms are likely over Coastal and North Interior Tamilnadu, Puducherry, Karaikal, South coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema on Wednesday and Thursday; and over South-East Telangana on Thursday.

Heavy rain in Chennai

Isolated extremely heavy rainfall has been warned over the Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Cuddalore, Chennai, Kanchipuram, Chengalpattu, Myladuthirai, Ariyalur, Perambalur, Kallakurchi, Villupuram, Tiruvannamalai, Puducherry and Karaikal districts on Wednesday); and over Nellore and Chittoor districts of Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday; an over Rayalseema and South-East Telangana on Thursday. Chennai (Meenambakkam) reported heavy rain of 12 cm till 5.30 am this (Wednesday) morning.

High wind, rough seas

Squally winds with speed reaching 35-45 km/hr gusting to 55 km/hr have been prevailing along and off the Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and adjoining South Andhra Pradesh coast and over Gulf of Mannar. These would become gale wind speed reaching 65-75 km/hr gusting to 85 km/hr from this (Wednesday) morning and 120-130 km/hr gusting to 145 kmph along and off the Nagapattinam, Karaikal, Myladuthurai, Cuddalore, Puducherry, Villupuram and Chengalpattu districts; 80-90 km/hr gusting to 100 km/hr over the Tiruvarur, Kanchipuram, Chennai, Tiruvallur districts from noon to night.

Gale wind speeds reaching 65-75 km/hr gusting to 85 km/hr ph are warned along and off the Nellore and Chittoor districts of South Andhra Pradesh coast), the Gulf of Mannar, and along and off the South Coastal districts of Tamil Nadu from Wednesday forenoon to night.

The sea condition is ‘very high’ (wave heights of 30-46 ft) over the South-West Bay of Bengal and ‘rough to very rough’ (8-20 ft) along and off the Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, South Andhra Pradesh coasts and over the Gulf of Mannar. It would gradually become ‘phenomenal’ (above 46 ft) over the same area from this (Wednesday) noon to night.