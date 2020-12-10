Western disturbances trigger heavy rain, snow, fog over North

Oppo Enco W31: Wireless little wonders with good sound and features
Movement of back-to-back western disturbances into North-West India and a low-pressure area over the South-East Arabian Sea have combined to trigger fairly widespread to widespread rain/snow, dense to very dense fog, thunderstorms and lightning over many parts of the hills of North-West India, adjoining plains, and parts of Central India and the West Coast.
India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh, and Himachal Pradesh would witness fairly widespread to widespread rain/snow fall for two days from today (Thursday), while it would be isolated to scattered rain/snow over Uttarakhand. Isolated to scattered rainfall is also forecast over the adjoining plains of Haryana, Chandigarh and Punjab during same period.
The western disturbance will also occasion high moisture feed by the shearing rain bands associated with the low-pressure area over the South-East Arabian Sea to North-West India. Isolated heavy rain/snow is forecast over Jammu & Kashmir tomorrow (Friday). Thunderstorms accompanied with lightning and hail also may lash Jammu, Himachal Pradesh and Punjab on Friday; Uttarakhand on Saturday; and Madhya Maharashtra on both Friday and Saturday.
Thunderstorms accompanied with lightning may break out over Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi on both Friday and Saturday. Dense to very dense fog may envelop parts of Uttar Pradesh until December 14 (Monday next); parts of Bihar, hills of West Bengal, Sikkim and Tripura today and tomorrow; and Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi and Uttarakhand on Sunday and Monday, the IMD said.
Private forecaster Skymet Weather said that a spell of unseasonal rain is expected over the central parts of the country between today and Monday next (over a period of five days). It attributed the development to multiple weather system acting in tandem, with a few places across Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra (Konkan) slipping under a regime of mostly light and moderate showers.
Presently, a low-pressure area is marked over the Central and adjoining South-East Arabian Sea, which is expected to remain nearly stationary for a day before becoming well-marked. Subsequently, it may intensify further and drift over to the western and central parts of the Arabian Sea away from the Indian coastline.
Simultaneously, the western disturbances are expected to cross into the country, leading to the displacement of the winter-driver anticyclone far to the east, leaving the tri-junction of Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra open for confluence of winds. The emerging wind pattern will infuse moisture from the Arabian Sea to sustain these changes.
Skymet said that the weather activity is likely over Gujarat (Saurashtra and South Gujarat) between today and Monday; over the West and Central Madhya Pradesh from tomorrow (Friday) to Monday; and over the Maharashtra region from Saturday to Monday.
Light rain or showers may be expected over Rajkot, Amreli, Veraval, Junagarh, Bhavnagar, Ahmedabad, Baroda, Gandhinagar, Valsad, and Surat in Gujarat and Indore, Ujjain, Bhopal, and Jabalpur in Madhya Pradesh. Mumbai might see a cloudy sky with light rain tomorrow (Friday) before extending to Pune, Nasik and even to Nagpur. Maximum (day) temperatures may fall while minimum (night) temperatures go up in the bargain.
