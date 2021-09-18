All you wanted to know about FINNIFTY derivatives rejig

Commercial vehicles on the green-way
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
The National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) had announced a couple of revisions in the Nifty Financial Services Index (FINNIFTY) derivatives contract. Firstly, the exchange has decided to discontinue the weekly index futures contracts of the FINNIFTY. Currently, the FINNIFTY contract has two expiry types - weekly and monthly. The weekly futures contract will be stopped from October 14. No new weekly contracts will be introduced after that. All existing contract till October 14 will continue to trade as usual. But, thereafter only the monthly expiry contracts will be available for trading.
The second change announced in the FINNIFTY derivatives contract is on their expiry day. Currently, the weekly contracts expire on all Thursdays. The monthly contracts in both the F&O segment have the last Thursday of the month as the expiry day. This has now been shifted to Tuesdays. So, all existing weekly contracts that will be traded till October 14 will now expire on the Tuesdays every week.
Similarly, the monthly contract will expire on the last Tuesday of the month. On October 14 all the expiries of the existing monthly contracts will be revised to the last Tuesdays of the respective month. These contracts with new expiry will be available for trading from October 18. If Tuesday is a holiday, then the contract will expire the previous trading day.
Apart from these, there are no changes in other specifications of the FINNIFTY contract.
Send your queries to derivatives@thehindu.co.in
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
Genomic sequencing efforts in different parts of the country are aimed at halting the mutating Covid-19 virus ...
The US-based start-up Boom Supersonic is putting together an aircraft that can fly at a maximum speed of Mach ...
The glaciers of the Himalayas gave birth to many great rivers: The Yangtze, Ganges, Indus and Mekong.Over a ...
Are cryptocurrency investors tempting you to join the bandwagon? Check out these facts before you turn towards ...
Nifty of 2020-21 has shades of Sensex of 2006-07, but fundamentals today are starkly different
The benchmark indices, which gave up the gains made in the week on Friday, seem to have limited upside
Target maturity funds offer predictable returns if you stay put till maturity
Kaveree Bamzai’s book on the three Khans – Aamir, Salman and Shah Rukh - traces their rise to stardom against ...
In his new book, author Prakash Iyer talks about learnings from real-world experiences
Kathmandu wants out from what it perceives to be a ‘claustrophobic embrace’ with New Delhi, and instead have a ...
Akash Kapur’s ‘Better to Have Gone’ traces what happens when we believe deeply in a quest and give up ...
Marketers and advertisers will debate the future outlook for brands at an event organised by The Indian ...
For Tetra Pak, sustainability is a key driver of its research on cartons
A host of FMCG firms are stepping on the gas when it comes to initiatives that reduce packaging waste
Ajay Gahlaut, former chief creative officer and managing director of Publicis, and the man behind campaigns ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...