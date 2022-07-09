Bounce on the cards

Crude oil prices, which slumped early last week, recovered some of the loss towards the end of the week. Brent futures (on the International Continental Exchange) declined by 3.2 per cent for the week and closed at $107 a barrel on Friday. In the domestic market, the continuous futures contract on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) depreciated 3.4 per cent to end the week at ₹8,314 per barrel.

The prices saw a drop on fear of a destruction in the demand due to a possible recession in the US induced by an aggressive rate hikes from the US Federal Reserve. However, the US non-farm payroll data show that more than expected number of jobs were added. This somewhat eased the concerns over the demand leading to a recovery in prices.

The fall has dragged the contracts on the ICE as well as the MCX to a support. So, there are high chances for these contracts to see a rebound this week.

Brent futures ($107)

Brent futures on the ICE, which made an intra-week high of $114.75 on Tuesday, fell sharply to a three-month low of $98.5 on Wednesday. The same level was tested on Thursday before rallying to wrap up the week at $107. The contract has bounced off the support band of $98-100. This week, the contract will likely move up and touch $110. A break of this level can take the contract to $115. But if it slips below $98, it can turn the short-term trend bearish. Support below $98 is at $90.

MCX-Crude oil (₹8,314)

The crude oil futures on the MCX witnessed a considerable drop in price on Tuesday. Extending the decline, the contract registered a three-month low of ₹7,535 on Wednesday before staging a recovery. But a decline of 3.4 per cent last week was accompanied by an increase in the cumulative open interest (OI) on the MCX. The OI increased to 6,604 contracts on Friday against 5,500 contracts a week ago. A decline in price with increasing OI generally means short build-up.

Nevertheless, considering that price bounce from a key support, we expect crude futures to rally towards the nearest resistance at ₹8,800. Above this level, the barrier is at ₹9,000. Therefore, the region of ₹8,800–9,000 is a resistance band.

A breach of these levels can lift the contract towards the psychological level of ₹10,000.

Note that there are chances for the contract to consolidate between ₹8,000 and ₹8,800 in the coming weeks. A weekly close beyond these levels can possibly set the tone for the next leg of trend.

So, after rallying to ₹8,800 in a week or two, the contract is likely to see a decline, probably back to ₹8,000.

On the other hand, if the contract falls below ₹7,150 – an important support, the trend can turn bearish. Below this level, the nearest support can be spotted at ₹6,650.