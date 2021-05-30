₹16,000 profit possible with this F&O strategy on RIL

The outlook remains positive for Reliance Industries Limited (₹2,094.8), which is ruling at a crucial level. The RIL stock finds an immediate resistance at ₹2,192 and the next one at ₹2,296. A conclusive close above the latter will trigger a fresh rally that can help the stock register a new peak. If the current trend sustains, RIL has the potential to breach ₹2,650. On the other hand, the immediate support at ₹1,952 and a conclusive close below ₹1,825 will change the current positive outlook.

F&O pointers: The stock of RIL was one of the few counters that witnessed heavy rollover of open positions to June series - a rollover of 94 per cent. The contract on Friday added over 8 per cent in open positions along with a sharp rise in stock price, indicating positive bias. Option trading suggests a range of ₹2,000-2,200 for the stock.

Strategy: We recommend a bull-call spread on RIL by buying 2100-strike and simultaneously selling the 2200-strike calls. These call options closed with a premium of ₹67.20 and ₹31.70 respectively. With the market lot being 250 shares per lot, the strategy will cost investors ₹35.5/contract i.e., ₹8,875, which will be the maximum loss.

Traders will witness maximum loss, if RIL closes at or ₹Rs 2,100. On the other hand, a profit of ₹16,125 is possible, if the stock zooms past ₹2,200 within this series. We advise traders hold the position till expiry or exit at a profit, if it occurs earlier.

Follow-up: Last week, we had suggested a diagonal call-spread on IDFC First Bank which is slightly in the money. We advise traders to hold 60-call for two weeks.