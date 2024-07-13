Gold advanced, whereas silver retracted last week. The former appreciated 0.8 per cent, whereas the latter dropped 1.3 per cent as they ended at $2,411 and $30.8 per ounce, respectively.
Similar divergence in performance was observed in the domestic market too. Gold futures (₹73,269 per 10 gram) was up 0.3 per cent, but silver futures (₹93,109 per kg) lost 0.5 per cent.
MCX-Gold (₹73,269)
Gold futures (August), which fell in the first half of last week, recovered towards the end and managed to post a gain. The price action retains the bullish inclination and the probability for a rally from here is high.
The chart shows that ₹75,000 is the nearest barrier. However, we anticipate gold futures surpassing this level and touching ₹78,000 in the short term. Only a breach of the support band of ₹70,000-71,000 will negate the upward bias. Support below ₹70,000 is at ₹67,500.
Trade strategy: We suggested buying gold August futures at ₹73,050 last week. Retain this trade with stop-loss at ₹69,800. Accumulate if the price dips to ₹71,700. When the contract touches ₹75,000, raise the stop-loss to ₹73,800. Book profits at ₹78,000.
MCX-Silver (₹93,109)
Silver futures (September series) lost 0.5 per cent. However, the price action shows that the contract was largely trading in the narrow range of ₹92,000-94,500 through the week. Yet, it maintains a positive inclination.
The contract has the potential to rise above the nearest hurdle at ₹98,000 and touch the crucial level of ₹1 lakh in the near term. The trend will turn bearish only if silver futures dip below the support at ₹88,300. Next support is at ₹82,000.
Trade strategy: Retain the silver futures long we recommended at ₹93,550 last week. Add longs if the price moderates to ₹90,800. Keep a stop-loss at ₹88,000. When the price touches ₹97,500, alter the stop-loss to ₹95,000. Exit at ₹99,800.
