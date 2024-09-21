Precious metals advanced last week. In terms of dollars, gold and silver appreciated 1.8 per cent and 1.3 per cent last week and closed at $2,622 per ounce and $31.1 an ounce respectively.
Similarly, in the domestic market, gold futures (₹74,821 per 10 gram) was up 0.9 per cent and silver futures (₹90,135 per kg) rallied 1.1 per cent.
MCX-Gold (₹74,821)
Gold futures (December) rose after finding support at ₹73,600 last week. It has been making higher highs since early August.
Given the current momentum, gold futures will most likely break out of the ₹75,000-mark and touch ₹78,000 in the short term. The price band of ₹78,000-80,000 is a potential barrier.
But if there is a fall from the current level, gold futures can find support at ₹73,600. Also, there is trendline support at this level, making it a key base.
Trade strategy: Buy gold futures at ₹74,820 and on a dip to ₹74,000. Place stop-loss at ₹73,300. When the contract rises to ₹76,500, revise the stop-loss to ₹75,500. Exit at ₹78,000.
MCX-Silver (₹90,135)
Silver futures (December) rebounded on the back of a support at ₹88,000. However, it is now facing a resistance at ₹90,800. This should be breached for the bulls to gain traction.
If ₹90,800 is invalidated, silver futures can rally to ₹96,500. Resistance above ₹96,500 is at ₹1 lakh.
But if the contract slips below the nearest support at ₹88,000, it can extend the downswing to the ₹86,000-85,000 support zone. Both 20- and 50-day moving averages coincide at ₹86,000.
Trade strategy: Stay off for now. Go long if silver futures surpasses ₹90,800. Keep stop-loss at ₹88,000. When the contract rises to ₹94,000, modify the stop-loss to ₹91,500. Book profits at ₹96,200.
Comments
Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.
We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of TheHindu Businessline and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.