Precious metals continued their upward march last week as well. In terms of dollars, gold and silver appreciated 1.4 per cent and 1.6 per cent last week and closed at $2,658 per ounce and $31.6 an ounce respectively.
Similarly, in the domestic market, gold futures (₹75,718 per 10 gm) was up 1.2 per cent and silver futures (₹91,398 per kg) rallied 1.4 per cent.
MCX-Gold (₹75,718)
Gold futures (December) surpassed ₹75,000-mark last week and marked a high of ₹76,527 before moderating to the current level of ₹75,718.
The contract continues to exhibit strength and the probability of it touching ₹78,000 is high. A breakout of ₹78,000 can lift it to ₹80,000 quickly.
But if gold futures fall from here, it can find support at ₹75,000. Below this, there is a trendline support at ₹74,400. As long as this holds, the bias will be bullish.
Trade strategy: Retain the longs that we recommended at ₹74,820 last week. Revise the stop-loss to ₹74,800. When the contract rises to ₹77,000, revise the stop-loss to ₹75,800. Exit at ₹78,000.
MCX-Silver (₹91,398)
Silver futures (December), after beginning the week on a muted note, broke out of the resistance at ₹90,800 on Tuesday.
Although it has largely been in a sideways trend in the past few sessions, the trend is bullish. We expect silver futures to touch ₹96,500 or even ₹100,000 soon.
But if the contract drops from the current level, the nearest support it can find is at ₹90,800. Subsequent support is at ₹88,000.
Trade strategy: Last week, we suggested buying silver futures with a stop-loss at ₹88,000 if it surpasses ₹90,800. Hold this trade. When the contract rises to ₹94,000, modify the stop-loss to ₹91,000. Book profits at ₹96,200.
Comments
Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.
We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of TheHindu Businessline and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.