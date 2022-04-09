Bullion Cues: Will gold and silver move in a range?

The precious metals gained last week. In the global spot market, gold and silver gained by 1.1 and 0.6 per cent as they wrapped up the week at $1,945.9 and $24.75 per ounce, respectively. Similarly, on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), both the metals went up. Gold futures (June expiry) rallied 0.9 per cent to end at ₹52,071 (per 10 grams, whereas silver futures (May expiry) closed at ₹66,992 (per kg), up 0.4 per cent. Nevertheless, in the global and domestic market, the prices of both gold and silver continue to stay within a range, thereby showing lack of clarity on the short-term trend.

The long-term trend remains up and this is now validated by the latest global ETF (Exchange Traded Fund) data. Investors flocked to gold and thus, the global ETFs saw net inflows of 187.3 tonnes, the highest monthly inflows since February 2016. Thus, for the first three months of the calendar year, the total net inflows have been 269 tonnes, taking the total global ETF holding to 3,836 tonnes.

MCX-Gold (₹52,071)

The June futures of gold on the MCX, which was largely flat in the first half of last week, inched up towards the end of the week and thus posting a weekly gain of 0.9 per cent. Yet, the contract continues to trade within the price band of ₹50,800 and ₹52,700. The range has been there for the past three weeks, and the contract should move out of this range for us to assume the next leg of trend. Within this range, the futures has largely been oscillating within ₹51,400 and ₹52,300.

Even though the major trend is bullish, the contract should either breach ₹50,800 or ₹52,700 to confirm the next short-term price swing. A breakout of ₹52,700 can result in a rally to ₹54,000 and then possibly to ₹56,000. Whereas a break below ₹50,800 can drag the contract below the key ₹50,000 level, possibly to ₹48,850. Until then traders are recommended to refrain from trading.

MCX-Silver (₹66,992)

Although the May silver futures gained a marginal 0.4 per cent last week, the intra-week price movement was within the narrow range of ₹66,000-67,000. While the price action is a bit bearish when compared to gold futures, the silver contract is above the key support band of ₹65,000-66,350. Also, the price is above the 50-day moving average. But that does not guarantee a rally from here as the contract lacks momentum. So, one should wait for more confirmed signs to consider fresh trades.

A daily close above ₹68,000 will increase the probability of a rally. Till then, one can stay away from initiating fresh positions. A close above ₹68,000 can lift the contract up to ₹70,000 and then to ₹73,000 in the short term. But note that a break below ₹65,000 will turn near-term trend bearish, in which case the contract can drop to ₹63,000, a support level. Below this, the price area of ₹60,000-60,800 is a strong support band.