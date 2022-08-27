Bullion Cues: Will gold remain range-bound?

The rising US yields and the strength in the dollar continues to keep the bullion under pressure. Although there was not much drop in the prices last week compared to the preceding one, both gold and silver are struggling to gain traction.

In the international spot market, gold and silver dropped by 0.6 and 0.7 per cent to end the week at $1,736.9 and $18.88 per ounce, respectively.

Similarly, on the MCX (Multi Commodity Exchange), gold and silver futures declined by 0.5 and 1.3 per cent to close the week at ₹51,238 (per 10 gram) and ₹55,770 (per kg), respectively.

Lack of positive investor sentiment can be observed as the outflows in the global gold ETFs (Exchange Traded Funds) continue. For the week ended August 19, the net outflows stood at 10.3 tonnes, according to the World Gold Council (WGC) data. The speculators too remain cautious. Although the net longs on the COMEX have remained at around 450 tonnes, they have remained below 500 tonnes since the beginning of July. Net longs remaining below 500 tonnes is not very common.

MCX-Gold (₹51,238)

There was not much activity in gold futures last week and it ended the week slightly lower at ₹51,238 versus the preceding week’s close of ₹51,479. Thus, the contract continues to trade within the range of ₹50,000-52,600. So, until it moves out of this range, the next leg of trend cannot be predicted with a reasonable level of accuracy.

If October futures picks up momentum and breaks out of the resistance at ₹52,600, there will be a quick rally to ₹54,000 – a resistance level. The contract could even extend the rally to the subsequent resistance at ₹55,000.

On the other hand, if the contract slips below ₹50,000, the near-term trend will turn bearish. In that case, the price could decline to ₹47,700, its nearest support. A breach of this level can drag the contract to ₹46,000 from where there could be a rebound.

MCX-Silver (₹55,770)

As expected, the silver futures, on the back of a support, halted the downtrend from the preceding week. That is, the December futures took support at ₹55,500, which prevented further depreciation. It closed at ₹55,770 versus the previous week’s close of ₹56,488.

Since ₹55,500 is a support and there is a considerable resistance at ₹58,300, the silver futures is likely to stay within these levels this week. Immediately above ₹58,300 lies the resistance band of ₹60,000-60,400. Unless the contract breaches either ₹55,500 or ₹60,400, it can be difficult to trade.

If the sellers regain traction and drag the contract below ₹55,500, it will most probably witness a downswing to ₹52,000. But if the silver futures cross over ₹60,400, the near-term trend will become bullish, and the price could rise to ₹64,000 swiftly.