Bulls may regain momentum in gold

A privacy pill for healthcare while leveraging technology
‘Trust score’ for those processing patient information online boosts transparency
The price of spot gold in dollar terms, which was oscillating in a broad range of $1,150 and $1,375 per troy ounce, breached the upper boundary in June 2019 after failing in multiple attempts. The 38.2 per cent Fibonacci retracement level of the previous leg of downtrend coincides at $1,375, making it a key level. Hence, the breakout was important and, consequently, bulls were able to establish a strong uptrend.
After wrapping up 2019 at around $1,517, the rally continued in 2020 as well. The uptrend accelerated between April and August this year and the yellow metal marked a fresh lifetime high of $2,075 in early August. But then the trend reversed, and the price moderated to $1,850 levels.
Following this, it was largely moving in a sideways trend between $1,875 and $1,930.
Even as the price corrected, the major trend remains bullish and it will remain so until gold stays above $1,800.
Last week, the upper boundary of the range, ie, $1,930, was breached as gold closed at $1,951.3 on Friday.
Hence, the precious metal seems to have gained renewed bullish momentum, which can possibly take the price higher.
Supporting the positive bias, the daily relative strength index (RSI) is pointing upwards ,and stays above the midpoint level of 50, showing considerable bull strength.
The moving average convergence divergence (MACD) indicator on the daily chart is showing signs of fresh positive momentum.
The price of spot gold on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), which appreciated by nearly 24 per cent in 2019, went on to register further gains this year. Bulls looked strong as it extended the up-move to mark a fresh lifetime high of ₹56,018 per 10 grams in early August.
However, it witnessed a corrective decline where the price dropped to about ₹50,000. But since this level acted as a good base, the decline was arrested, following which the price entered a sideways trend.
Last week, on the back of fresh bullish momentum, gold broke out of the range and, as a result, the price is likely to head northwards.
As on Friday, the price had appreciated by 34 per cent to ₹52,192 year-to-date. This return is higher than the 28 per cent return in dollar terms as the rupee remained weak. Going ahead, if the Indian currency stays weak against the dollar, gold might produce comparatively higher returns in rupee terms. If it manages to close in the green in 2020, it will be the fifth consecutive year with positive returns in rupee terms.
On the charts, the yellow metal looks bullish and the recent price action shows a double-bottom chart pattern — a bullish reversal chart pattern — with neck-level at $1,930. The pattern now stands confirmed as price closed at $1,951.3 last Friday.
So, gold will most likely appreciate and test the price band of $1,975 and $2,000.
A breakout of this range can intensify the rally where the price could retest the lifetime high of $2,075 and, in the long term, the price can even touch $2,200.
In rupee terms, too, the price is likely to advance from the current levels and rally to ₹53,750 and possibly head towards the prior high of ₹56,018. In the long term, the price can even touch the ₹60,000 mark.
‘Trust score’ for those processing patient information online boosts transparency
Hospitals and insurance companies need to agree on package, standard costs for treatment
Karan Bose, Managing Director, Hula Global1. I believe both physical and mental fitness need equal importance.
This business of Special Edition is about to go out of hand. Apple used the term for their specially small but ...
While the prevailing circumstances may not warrant a sharp decline in price, returns can slow if a coronavirus ...
HDFC AMC seems a better bet, but Nippon AMC has scope for re-rating if return ratios improve
SBI (₹219.2)The stock of SBI appreciated through last week after rebounding from the support of ₹190. As a ...
But with the next barrier approaching, caution is warranted
Two young leaders have grabbed the centre stage in Bihar, signalling the decline of old heavyweights and ...
Along with equal representation in politics, women in Bihar need enhanced access to education, health and ...
Ravaged by Covid-19, Indian businesses are hoping that the ongoing festival and wedding season will put them ...
On November 7, 1991, basketball star Magic Johnson announced that he was HIV-positive and also his immediate ...
The Fairtrade stamp on its clothing range will appeal to consumers who shop their values
In a bid to break the language barrier for micro small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) as well as shops and ...
‘Federated-commerce’ will grow faster than e-commerce post Covid, feels ShopX’s Amit Sharma
The expression remains democratic but the tools are becoming programmatic
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...