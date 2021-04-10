Can PCR be used to gauge support, resistance levels?

The answer is blowing in the wind
The George brothers’ Avatar small wind turbine is generating electricity for troops in Leh
I read somewhere that since most call options are sold by large institutions, they act as resistance. Hence if calls are higher than puts (for example PCR < 0.7) then it is bearish. Kindly clarify.
- Vijay K
Selling options requires higher margins and the ability to take more risks as theoretically the loss is unlimited for a limited profit which one receives as the premium. In that sense, selling of options, not just call options but also put options are generally done by sophisticated participants such as large institutions and high net worth individuals. By this logic, calls and puts with highest open interest (OI) are assumed to act as resistances and supports, respectively.
However, this is not a given and this logic can fail. As the market dynamics vary, these large institutions might change their view and may take fresh positions or modify existing trades accordingly. Also, we should remember that large investors and traders will generally implement multi-legged strategies. This means rather than buying or selling plain-vanilla call or put options, they can go for a combination of both and there is no limit to the ways in which such strategies can be designed and executed.
So, as traders, one should always track how put-call ratio (PCR) changes over time, rather than looking at it on one particular day. For instance, one should see how the PCR varies and in what direction the market has been moving over a two-week period. Suppose if PCR has been declining and the market is up, it is a bullish signal irrespective of who buys or sells options.
Send your queries to derivatives@thehindu.co.in
The George brothers’ Avatar small wind turbine is generating electricity for troops in Leh
The Spanish flu (1918) devastated a port city like Mumbai. Could the lessons help as we brace for a second ...
Though the number is still woefully small, the good news is that more Indian companies are auditing their ...
Post-pandemic, airlines may have to combine punctuality with heightened passenger services, including safety, ...
There is room for improvement in fund transfer options
Three-in-one: Passive debt funds come at a low cost and have high-quality portfolios. Some offer return ...
Silver looks positive but lacks the higher volumes required to substantiate bullishness
Study how the standard term policy compares with others on premium and benefits
Murder is a theme that is unlikely to darken and yellow with time, the writer Truman Capote had once said.
The iconic punk rock band took a whole generation along as they toured the globe for 22 years
On April 10, 1970, Paul McCartney announced that he was leaving The Beatles for ‘personal and professional ...
A model rehabilitation project for 100 families of rescued bonded labourers kicks off in Tiruvannamalai, ...
Marketers are padded up, sponsorship deals have been struck, and campaigns are rolling out. Now let the games ...
And what marketers can possibly do to bring it back in our lives
The agency has changed form over the years but its lustre has not dimmed
Media Factory has purchased the majority stake held by Sam and Lara Balsara of Madison World in Madison Media ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...