hamburger

Derivatives

Consider buying NTPC 146-call option

K. S. Badri Narayanan | Updated on: Jul 09, 2022

The stock is expected to sustain the momentum

The stock of NTPC (₹143.7) is ruling at a crucial. One more conclusive daily close above ₹143 will turn the short-term outlook positive and it will take the stock towards ₹157. The stock finds a support at ₹130 and the next one at ₹120. A close below ₹120 will change the outlook negative. We expect the stock to sustain the momentum.

F&O Pointers: The NTPC futures, currently trading at ₹144.20, commands a little premium over the spot price of ₹143.70, signalling existence of long bias. The NTPC futures saw accumulation of open positions and it stands at strong 7.06 lakh shares. Option trading indicates a possible movement between ₹140 and ₹145.

Strategy: Traders could consider buying 146-strike call, which closed at a premium of ₹2.35. As the market lot is 5,700 shares, this strategy will cost traders ₹13,395, which will be the maximum loss one suffers. The maximum loss will happen if the stock of NTPC holds at ₹146 or below this level on expiry. The break-even price is ₹148.35 — a move above ₹148.35 will turn the position positive.

We advise traders to hold the position with initial stop loss at ₹1.25 which can be shifted to ₹2.30 when price touches ₹5. As NTPC is a low-volatile stock, time decay will start hurting position. Traders can book profit at ₹6, which means the underlying NTPC needs to hit ₹152. Traders can wait for two weeks and decide later.

Follow-up: We had advised investors to consider long strangle on SBI. The position is marginally positive. We advise traders to hold the position and review the position on a daily basis. Traders could consider booking profits if the combined option premium hits ₹13.50.

Note: The recommendations are based on technical analysis and F&O positions. There is a risk of loss in trading.

Published on July 09, 2022
NTPC Ltd
COMMENTS
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

You May Also Like

Recommended for you