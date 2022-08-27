Crude Check: Are bears on the prowl?

The crude oil supply, which is already in a mess, could turn worse as Saudi Arabia has floated the idea of production cuts by the OPEC+ (Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries +). This lifted the oil prices last week. The Brent futures on the Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) rallied to close the week at $100.8 a barrel. Similarly, in the domestic market, the crude futures on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) went up to end the week at ₹7,414 a barrel.

Apart from this, the crude oil inventories in the US dropped by another 3.3 million barrels for the week ended August 26. Thus, the oil stocks in the US have declined by over 10 million barrels over the last two weeks. While these are positive developments on the fundamental side, the charts show that the prices are still below some key resistance levels. Therefore, the crude is yet to turn bullish technically.

Brent futures ($100.8)

The Brent futures on the ICE appreciated 4.2 per cent to close the week at $100.8. The contract has managed to close just above the crucial $100-mark and there are some signs of further gains. Indicators like the RSI and MACD over the past month have been showing some sort of bullish divergence. Also, the price is now above the 21-day moving average (DMA).

However, the contract currently faces a falling trend-line resistance and the recent trend has been bearish. There is also a strong hurdle at $105. Therefore, rather than turning the outlook positive at this juncture, we would wait for the clear breach of $105. In this case, the Brent futures can rally to $115.

But if the contract depreciates from here on the back of resistance, it can retest the recent low of $91.5. Supports below this level are at $86 and $80.

MCX-Crude oil (₹7,414)

The September crude oil futures on the MCX saw a mid-week rally which took it above ₹7,500. However, the contract softened after facing resistance at ₹7,620. The 50-DMA coincides at ₹7,620, making it a strong barrier. Like the Brent futures, the chart of MCX futures too show positive signs like bullish divergence in the RSI and the MACD.

Nevertheless, the contract has resistance at ₹7,620 and the resistance band of ₹7,850-8,000. Therefore, it should invalidate these levels to turn the bias positive. For this to happen, the Brent futures should rally past $105.

If MCX crude futures surpasses ₹8,000, it can give it a good bullish momentum wherein the contract can accelerate to ₹9,000. A breakout of this can take the contact to the psychological level of ₹10,000.

But as of now, the contract is below key resistance levels. Consequently, it could resume the fall from the current level. The nearest support is the price band of ₹6,870-7,000. Subsequent support is at ₹6,650.