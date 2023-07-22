Crude oil prices gained for a fourth week in a row, showing strong upward momentum. The Brent crude futures on the Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) was up 1.3 per cent as it ended the week at $80.7 a barrel. The MCX crude oil futures (August contract) gained 1.4 per cent as it closed at ₹6,298 per barrel on Friday.

The prices rose partly on the expectations that the US Fed is likely to hint at a pause in the interest rate hike following a weak inflation number. While a 25-basis point hike is widely expected this week, market anticipates that the rates will be kept unchanged after that until the end of this year.

On the other hand, the US inventory data also gave the energy commodity an upward push. According to the EIA (Energy Information Administration) data, the crude oil inventory in the US dropped 0.7 million barrels versus the expected increase of 2 million barrels.

While there are fundamental factors at play which are positive for crude oil, the charts also show that the inclination is bullish. The probability of a rally is high as crude oil sustains above key support levels.

MCX-Crude oil (₹6,298)

The August futures of crude oil began the week on the back foot as it depreciated on Monday. However, after marking a low of ₹6,073 on Tuesday, the contract rebounded strongly.

Although ₹6,320 now looks to resist the bulls, we expect the contract to surpass this level. Subsequently, the contract can cross over the next important price point at ₹6,500 and touch ₹6,750 in the coming weeks.

On the other hand, if the contract falls below the crucial support at ₹6,000, where the 20-day moving average coincides, the trend can become bearish. In that case, crude oil futures can decline to ₹5,650. The price band of ₹5,600-5,650 is a support.

Trade strategy: We recommended long positions at an average price of ₹6,140. Stop-loss is at ₹5,900. Hold these longs as the chances of a rally is high.

When the price goes above ₹6,500, tighten the stop-loss to ₹6,250. Liquidate the longs at ₹6,725.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit