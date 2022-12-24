Crude oil price surged last week. The price rise was triggered by good crude oil draws from inventories in the US and Russia’s threat to cut back oil supply as a retaliation to the price cap imposed by the west. The energy commodity has thus posted a gain for the second straight week showing some bullish undercurrent.

The Brent crude futures on the Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) gained 7 per cent to end the week at $84.5 a barrel. Similarly, the MCX crude oil futures (continuous contract) appreciated 6.5 per cent as it closed the week at ₹6,621 per barrel.

Favouring fundamentals

The latest data by the US Energy Information Administration showed that the inventories fell by 5.9 million barrels against the expected increases of 2.5 million barrels for the week ended December 16. While this propped up the prices mid-week, on Friday, Russia sent out a warning that they might reduce oil supply between 5 and 7 per cent. This can result in the global oil supply coming down between 500,000 and 700,000 barrels per day and this lifted the prices further towards the end of last week.

Brent futures ($84.5)

The Brent futures appreciated last week and closed above $82. It has its immediate resistance at $85. If the contract rallies past this level, it can move up to $90. A breach of this level can lift Brent futures towards the crucial resistance band of $98-100. From the current levels, the nearest supports are at $79 and $76.

MCX-Crude oil (₹6,621)

The January crude oil futures on the MCX rallied to hit an intra-week high of ₹6,665 on Friday before closing the week a bit lower at ₹6,621. Thus, the contract has extended the rally for the second consecutive week.

Data shows that the short covering continued last week as well. The cumulative Open Interest (OI) decreased to 7,326 contracts on Friday compared with 10,683 contracts by the end of the preceding week.

On the upside, the 50-day moving average lies at ₹6,710 as of now and there is a considerable resistance at ₹6,750. Therefore, the price region of ₹6,710-6,750 is a potential resistance band.

If the current momentum sustains and if the contract surpasses ₹6,750, the short-term outlook can turn bullish where it could rally to ₹7,000 at first. Above ₹7,000, the resistance levels are at ₹7,300 and ₹7,600. But if there is a fall from the current level, it can find support at ₹6,200 and ₹6,000.

Trade strategy: As the contract made an intra-week high of ₹6,665, the stop-loss at ₹6,600 that we suggested for the short positions triggered last week. Since the momentum is with the bulls and at the same time there is a resistance ahead, we suggest traders to stay away from trading at this juncture.

In case the contract rises above ₹6,750, consider going long with stop-loss at ₹6,475. Exit these longs at ₹7,300 since this is a resistance level.