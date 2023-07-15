Crude oil prices extended the upside for the third week in a row. The Brent crude futures on the Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) was up 1.5 per cent as it ended the week at $79.7 a barrel. The MCX crude oil futures (August contract) gained 2.1 per cent as it closed at ₹6,212 per barrel on Friday.

The prices got a boost as the latest short-term energy outlook from the Energy Information Administration (EIA) shows that the oil market is expected to see tightness in the second half of 2023. While the demand may stay sluggish, the deficit could be a consequence of a reduction in supply, especially as Saudi Arabia goes ahead with voluntary production cuts. So, in the coming weeks, the market is expected to discount this resulting in further rally in price.

Besides, the dollar tumbled last week following a drop in the inflation in the US. A declining dollar is bullish for commodities.

Crude oil prices went up last week despite an increase in the US stockpiles because of the above reasons. As per the latest EIA report, the inventory shot up by nearly 6 million barrels as against the expected drop of about one million barrels.

MCX-Crude oil (₹6,212)

The August futures of crude oil broke out of a resistance at ₹6,080 early last week and rallied. This breakout has turned the trend bullish. Although there might be a price decline to ₹6,080 from the current level, we expect the contract to resume the rally and touch ₹6,500, a resistance, in the short run. Subsequent resistance is at ₹6,750.

But in case the crude oil futures drop below ₹6,080, the downswing might extend to ₹6,000 or ₹5,930. A drop below ₹5,930 is less likely as this is a strong support where both the 20- and 50-day moving averages coincide.

Trade strategy: We recommended taking long in July futures if it breaks out of ₹6,200. Traders who have initiated this trade can roll it over to August futures. Stop-loss can be at ₹5,900.

If the price softens to ₹6,080, consider adding more longs. Maintain the stop-loss at ₹5,900.

When the price goes above ₹6,500, tighten the stop-loss to ₹6,250. Liquidate the longs at ₹6,725.

