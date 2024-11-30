Crude oil prices declined last week. The Brent crude oil futures on the Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) ($72.9/barrel) depreciated 3.1 per cent. The crude oil futures on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) (₹5,814/barrel) was down 3.6 per cent.

Brent futures ($72.90)

Except for a sharp fall in price last Monday, the Brent crude futures was stuck in a range through last week. It was fluctuating in the narrow band between $72.20 and $73.50.

More importantly, since mid-October, the contract has been in a sideways crawl within the broader price range which is between $70.50 and $76. We cannot be certain about the next leg of trend until the contract stays within these boundaries.

If Brent crude futures gain positive momentum and breaks out of $76, it can extend the upswing to $80.50, a resistance. But if it falls below the support at $70.50, it can find the next support at $68.50.

MCX-Crude oil (₹5,814)

The December crude oil futures saw a sell-off early last week as bears put pressure on the back of the barrier between ₹6,000 and ₹6,100. This has taken the price below both the 20 and 50-day moving averages.

However, the contract did not test the support at ₹5,650 as it closed at ₹5,814.

The contract’s struggle to move past the hurdle at ₹6,100 and its ability to sustain above the support at ₹5,650 means that it is not going to see considerable price movement until either of these levels are breached.

A breakout of ₹6,100 can take crude oil futures to ₹6,425. But a breach of the base ₹5,650 can drag it to ₹5,500, a support. Below this, notable support is at ₹5,000.

Trade strategy: Staying out is suggested as the contract is charting a sideways trend.