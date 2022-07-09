Data shows indecisiveness

The Nifty 50 (16,221) and the Nifty Bank (35,124) rallied last week, and they gained 3 and 4.7 per cent, respectively. But then, the overall derivatives data do not suggest any clear bias.

Looking at the cumulative open interest (OI) of the Nifty 50 futures on the NSE, it has dropped along with an increase in price. It declined to 127.2 lakh contracts on Friday as against 134.2 lakh contracts by the end of preceding week. This generally means that the longs are liquidated. But on the other hand, the Put Call Ratio (PCR) of Nifty 50 July monthly options stands at 1.28 indicating more put option writing. This means the participants are not expecting a fall from here. At the same time, considering the weekly options (July 14 expiry), the PCR stands at 1.08 meaning, the expectation is largely neutral.

On the other hand, the cumulative OI of Nifty Bank futures saw only a minor drop to 26.8 lakh contracts on Friday compared to 27.1 lakh contracts a week ago. The PCR of July monthly expiry and the nearest weekly expiry (July 14) is at 1.07 and 1.06, respectively. Therefore, as it stands, the expectation for this week and for the month is neutral.

That said, one should watch the derivatives data closely as, over the next week, it could start indicating a trend on either side.

It is worth noting that the foreign institutional investors seem to hold a bullish bias as they have cut net short on index futures and have increased net long on index call options.

