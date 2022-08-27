hamburger

Derivatives

F&O Query: Go long on TVS Motor futures

Akhil Nallamuthu |BL Research Bureau | Updated on: Aug 27, 2022

Stock market report. 3d illustration | Photo Credit: bluebay2014

There needs to be some risk-management to limit the loss in case of a trend reversal

Can you please share your technical view on TVS Motors in the short term (30 days)? I hold September futures at ₹967.

Sandeep

We assume that you are holding a long position on the stock of TVS Motor September futures (₹959).

The underlying — the stock of TVS Motor Company (₹954.45) — has been rallying since May. It took support at ₹600, and the trend remains bullish. However, there are signs of the rally getting weaker. For instance, the RSI on the daily chart, although not a textbook-defined bearish divergence, signals some weakness. Also, the candlesticks of the second and the third week of August show some selling pressure between ₹970 and ₹1,000.

But since the scrip has bounced off the 21-day moving average support at around ₹930 last week, and that there is a trendline support as well, you can continue to hold your longs. Nevertheless, there needs to be some risk-management to limit the loss in case there is a trend reversal.

We suggest you place a stop-loss at ₹920 for the futures.

But if you think this stop-loss is deep and it can hurt your account considerably if triggered, you can probably buy the 950-strike put option (September expiry) as a hedge now.

Exit both futures and put option when the stock sees a daily close below ₹920. Because a decisive close below ₹925 can turn the short-term trend bearish.

On the upside, you can consider exiting at ₹1,100.

Send your queries to derivatives@thehindu.co.in

Published on August 27, 2022
TVS Motor Company Ltd
COMMENTS
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu BusinessLine editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

You May Also Like

Recommended for you