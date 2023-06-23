I bought Atul 7100-call option for ₹157.31 and Balrampur Chini 410-call option for ₹8.8. Both are 29th June 2023 expiry. Kindly suggest what should I do? - Salil Shetye

Atul Limited (₹6,975): The stock is stuck within the key levels at ₹6,970 and ₹7,175. Immediately below ₹6,970 is the support at ₹6,860. Thus, there is a good chance for Atul’s share price to remain within ₹6,860 and ₹7,175 till the contracts expire on June 29.

Therefore, we suggest exiting the 7100-strike call option that you hold now. It is now trading at around ₹53.

That said, there are some signs of a recovery in the stock, which has been in a long-term downtrend. Again, the resistance at ₹7,175 stands as a final blockade before the confirmation of a bullish reversal. If this hurdle is breached, we can expect a quick rally to ₹7,420 – a resistance. Subsequent resistance is at ₹7,700, where the 200-day moving average lies now.

Considering the above, you may buy a call option after Atul’s share price rises above ₹7,175. Until then, going long on calls will put you at a disadvantage. If the breakout occurs within the next two weeks, you can opt for the July series so that you will have minimal impact from the time decay.

Balrampur Chini Mills (₹398): Over the past month, the stock of Balrampur Chini Mills has been charting a horizontal trend. That is, it was oscillating in the ₹385-410 range. The next leg of the short-term trend can be predicted based on the direction along which the stock moves out of the range.

Yet, as it stands, Balrampur Chini Mills do not appear to get out of the above-mentioned price band anytime soon. The more it consolidates, the more you will be at a loss because of the time decay.

So, we recommend liquidating the 410-strike call option that you are holding. It is currently trading at ₹5.1.

Even if the stock breaches either ₹385 or ₹410, there are other key price points at not-so-distant levels. Immediately above ₹410 is another resistance at ₹430 and similarly, below ₹385, the stock will meet a support soon at ₹375.

Hence, more time might pass before the stock could establish a trend in either direction. This is not good, especially when you choose to buy options. Therefore, it is better to take this stock out of your trading watchlist until it starts trending.

