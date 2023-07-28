I am holding Tata Motor 650 CE August call option at ₹29. The stock price is down drastically from the high of ₹665 to ₹634. Please advise on Tata Motor stock price targets and on when to exit the 650 CE – Kishore

Tata Motors (₹634): The stock has been in a steady uptrend since early April. It established a rally after taking support at ₹400. The stock closed above the key ₹600-mark in early July. There are no signs of a reversal, and the bull trend is intact.

This week, after hitting a fresh high of ₹665.40, the stock has now moderated to ₹634. However, as mentioned earlier, the uptrend is unbroken and the price dip is likely to be only a corrective one. From the current level, notable nearest supports are at ₹620 – its 20-day moving average (DMA) and ₹600. Also, ₹630 is a minor support.

Notably, the stock has rebounded several times off the 20-DMA since April. Thus, it is an important level and a fall below this may not happen. At the same time, Tata Motors’ stock could resume the uptrend after touching the 20-DMA. Broadly, the price band of ₹600-630 is a strong support band and the bulls can bank on this.

Given the above factors, we recommend holding the 650-call option, which is currently trading at around ₹16.

Considering the magnitude of the bounce off the 20-DMA in recent months, we project the stock of Tata Motors to appreciate to ₹680 in the short-term. Above this, ₹700 can be a hurdle. That said, Tata Motors’ share price might see a price dip after touching ₹680 and before rallying to ₹700.

Therefore, we suggest exiting the 650 CE when the stock price touches ₹680.

On the contrary, if the stock breaches the support at ₹600, it might open the door for a deeper correction, possibly to the ₹560-580 range. So, exit the position if Tata Motors’ share price falls below ₹600.

If the stock neither rallies to ₹680 nor slips below the support at ₹600 by August 18, consider rolling over the trade to September series as the time decay will start accelerating in the last two weeks before the expiry.

