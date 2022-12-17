I’ve bought Nifty Bank December 22 expiry 42000 put option and December 29 expiry 44000 call option for ₹23.8 and ₹148.6 respectively. Should I hold the contract for now or exit? Please advise.

Sathyanarayana Rao

The Nifty Bank (43,220), by losing 0.9 per cent last week, posted its first weekly loss since the final week of September. Although it has a support at 43,000, the price action on the daily chart hints at higher risk of this support being breached.

Notably, the index has formed an evening star candlestick pattern on the daily chart, a potential indication of a trend reversal. While this may not mean the long-term trend turning bearish, the pattern shows the possibility of the index coming under short-term downward pressure.

Over the last week, the futures contract of the index saw long unwinding and the option chain shows good call option selling. These substantiate the possibility of further decline — or at least the upside being capped.

Given the above conditions, you can hold the December 22 expiry 42000 put option. Particularly, given that you bought at a reasonably lower price and that the outflow is low, you can very well risk by holding till the expiration of this contract.

With respect to the December 29 series 44000 call option, you can hold for now despite our outlook being bearish. Because you can give the support at 43,000 a chance to arrest the fall. However, if this support is breached or if the index starts to consolidate, look no further and exit. A drop below 43,000 might result in the index falling to the next notable support at 42,200.

Immediate support below 42,200 is at 41,600. A decline below this level is less likely at least in the near term as this is a strong support where 38.2 per cent Fibonacci retracement level of the prior rally coincide. Also, the 50-day moving average lies at about 41,800. Thus, as it stands, the price region of 41,600–41,800 is a significant support band.

Send your queries to derivatives@thehindu.co.in

