Sell deep OTM Asian Paints call option this week

Renewable energy sector looks at storage for succour
Only way out for the industry is to sell power directly to customers
The long-term outlook remains positive for Asian Paints (₹2,924.9), as long it rules above ₹2,239. However, we expect the stock to move in a narrow range in the short term before taking a clear direction. While immediate support appears at ₹2,859, Asian Paints finds an important support at ₹2,697. On the other hand, if it manages to sustain the immediate support level, then the stock has the potential to reach new heights and can touch ₹3,230.
F&O pointers: The Asian Paints June futures (₹2,921.3) on Friday slipped marginally along with fall in open interests. In fact, in the last four days, the futures shed open positions from a high of 47.44 lakh shares to 42.38 lakh shares, indicating that traders are not willing to carry over their position. Option trading indicates a range of ₹2,900-3,000.
Strategy: This strategy is highly risky and strictly for traders who can withstand wild swings and have deep pockets to cough up margin commitments. We advise traders to consider selling 3,200-strike call. This option is closed with a premium of ₹10.90 and as the market lot is 300 shares per lot, this strategy will ensure an inflow of ₹3,270, which will be the maximum profit one can earn. To achieve a maximum profit, the stock has to settle at or below ₹3,200 at the time of expiry. However, loss could be unlimited if Asian Paints surges sharply. A move above ₹3,210.90 will start hurting the position.
Follow-up: Strategy on Reliance Industries ended in profits.
Note: The recommendations are based on technical analysis and F&O positions. There is a risk of loss in trading.
