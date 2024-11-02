The stock of Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) (₹1,394.40) is ruling at a crucial level. Immediate supports are at ₹1,355 and ₹1,244. A close below the latter will change the long-term outlook to negative.
Nearest resistance is at ₹1,478. A close above this will trigger a fresh rally. But we expect the stock to move in a narrow range with downward bias.
F&O pointers: APSEZ November futures closed at ₹1,399.95 against the spot close of ₹1,394.40. The premium indicates rollover of long positions from October to November series. Option positioning indicates that the stock could move in the ₹1,200-1,500 range.
Strategy: Consider buying the 1,400-strike put on APSEZ. This option closed with a premium of ₹37.75. As the market lot is 400 shares, this would cost traders ₹15,100. This would be the maximum loss, which will happen if the stock holds above ₹1,400 on expiry. However, profit potentials are high if the stock falls sharply.
Keep initial stop-loss at ₹12.50. Shift this to ₹30 if the stock opens flat or falls marginally at the open on Monday. Target can be ₹70. Traders can adjust the stop-loss as the premium goes up to protect profits. Traders who can take higher risk can even aim for a target of ₹100. Hold the position for a minimum of two weeks.
Follow up: IndusInd Bank moved as expected. Hold the 1,000-strike call for one more week.
Note: The recommendations are based on technical analysis and F&O positions. There is a risk of loss in trading.
Comments
Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.
We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of TheHindu Businessline and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.