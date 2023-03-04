The short-term outlook for the stock of DLF (₹360.25) changed positively for DLF. The stock finds an immediate support at ₹344 and resistance at ₹378. A close below ₹344 will take the stock to ₹312, which is a major support for DLF. A breach of this will turn the short-term outlook negative. On the other hand, if DLF finds major resistance at ₹400 and a close above this will also change the long-term outlook positive. DLF is likely to move in a narrow range with a positive bias.
F&O pointers: The DLF March futures closed at ₹362.70 — with a premium against the spot price of ₹360.25. The open interests declined from 4.52 crore shares to a current level of 4.43 crore shares. It appears that the counter saw unwinding of short positions. Option trading indicates that the stock could move in the ₹320-400 range.
Strategy: Consider buying 365-call whose premium closed at ₹8.30 on Friday. As the lot size is 1,650 shares, this would cost traders ₹13,695. While this is the maximum loss, profit potentials are high should the stock rally swiftly within a few days in the current series. Maximum loss will occur if DLF fails to get past ₹365 before expiry.
We advise traders to enter between ₹10 and ₹15 for an initial target of ₹25. Traders should carefully watch the movement of the option premium and keep the stop-loss suitably.
Follow-up: Book profits in Tech Mahindra 1120-put option.
Note: The recommendations are based on technical analysis and F&O positions. There is a risk of loss in trading
Comments
Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.
We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of TheHindu Businessline and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.