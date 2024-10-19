After a sharp rise since May, the stock of Infosys (₹1,879.60) slipped post Q2 results. It is currently at a strong resistance. However, the long-term outlook remains positive as long as it stays above ₹1,533. The stock finds support at ₹1,791 and ₹1,652.
We expect the stock to breach the resistance again. If that happens, Infosys will mark new high and has the potential to touch ₹2,250.
F&O pointers: Infosys October futures is ruling at ₹1,863.35 and November futures is at ₹1,875.50 against the spot price of ₹1,879.60. The futures are at a discount with respect to spot price due to ₹21 dividend the company announced. October 29 is the record date. Option trading indicates the stock could move in the ₹1,700-2,000 range.
Strategy: Consider buying 1900-call of November series, which closed at a premium of ₹40.75. As the market lot is 400 shares, this strategy would cost ₹16,300, which would be the maximum loss. It will happen if Infosys fails to cross ₹1,900. The break-even point is ₹1,940.75.
Keep initial stop-loss at ₹12 that can be shifted to ₹30 if the premium rises to ₹50. Traders can aim for a target of ₹100. Adjust the stop-loss as per your risk tolerance as the price goes up. Hold the position for three weeks.
Follow-up: Stop-loss would have triggered in IRCTC recommendation.
Note: The recommendations are based on technical analysis and F&O positions. There is a risk of loss in trading.
Comments
Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.
We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of TheHindu Businessline and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.