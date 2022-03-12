hamburger

Derivatives

F&O Strategy: Buy put option on Asian Paints

K. S. Badri Narayanan | Updated on: Mar 12, 2022

The short-term outlook turned negative for the stock of Asian Paints (₹2,932). The stock finds an immediate resistance at ₹3,069 and the next one at ₹3,174. Only a close above ₹3,330 will turn the short-term outlook positive. On the other hand, Asian Paints finds an immediate support at ₹2,708 and a major one at ₹2,410. We expect the stock to remain volatile in the short-term with negative bias.

F&O pointers: Despite a sharp gain on Friday, Asian Paints March futures contract shed open positions, indicating that traders preferred to book profits rather than carrying over the position. Option trading indicates resistance at ₹3,300 and support at ₹2,700.

Strategy: Traders could consider buying a ₹2,940 put option on the stock of Asian Paints. This option closed with a premium of ₹103.40 on Friday. As the market lot is 150 shares per lot, this strategy will cost traders ₹15,510, which would be the maximum loss one can suffer. This will happen if Asian Paints holds at or above ₹2,940 on expiry.

On the other hand, profit potential is high if the stock falls sharply in the current series too. A close at ₹2,836.60 will make the position break-even. However, as we expect the downtrend in Asian Paints to continue, the possibility of position turning positive is very high. Traders can exit the position with a profit of ₹12,000; or exit if loss mounts to ₹5,000.

Follow-up: Strategy of writing Maruti (April) call that we recommended last week is in profit now. Traders can consider booking profits.

Note: The recommendations are based on technical analysis and F&O positions. There is a risk of loss in trading.

Published on March 12, 2022

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

COMMENTS
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

You May Also Like

Recommended for you