The stock of Sun TV Network (₹825.25) posted a gain last week, particularly due to the rally on Friday. While the stock saw a decline in August, it has largely been oscillating in a range so far this month.
Notably, the price is now above both the 20- and 50-day moving averages, and the scrip has been forming higher lows since mid-August. Thus, the price action shows a bullish bias and consequently, the stock could soon see a breakout of the resistance at ₹830.
A breakout of ₹830 can lift the price quickly to ₹900. But if the price slips below ₹785, the stock could extend the downswing to ₹770, a support. Subsequent support is at ₹715.
Since the chart shows positive signs, traders can consider long on Sun TV futures or buy call options, depending on the risk appetite and tolerance.
Futures: Buy Sun TV September futures (₹821) when its price drops a little to ₹810. Place stop-loss at ₹778. When the price rises to ₹850, alter the stop-loss to ₹820. Tighten the stop-loss further to ₹850 when the contract hits ₹880. Book profits at ₹900.
Options: Instead of futures, one can consider buying September expiry 820-call option (₹19.90). Buy when the premium dips to ₹16 and place a stop-loss at ₹7. When the contract price reaches ₹30, revise the stop-loss to ₹18. Exit the position at ₹50.
Note: The recommendations are based on technical analysis and F&O positions. There is a risk of loss in trading
Comments
Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.
We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of TheHindu Businessline and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.