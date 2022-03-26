F&O Tracker: Bearishness in Nifty Bank?

The benchmark Nifty 50 index was largely flat for the week. It ended at 17,153 with a relatively minor loss of 0.78 per cent. Whereas, the Nifty Bank witnessed sell-off, especially towards the end of the week and it lost 2.8 per cent to wrap up at 35,410.

The cumulative open interest (OI) of the Nifty 50 futures contract on the NSE dropped to 162.9 lakh contracts on Friday compared to 168.8 lakh contracts a week ago. Thus, the short covering on the Nifty futures continues to happen for the second week in a row. However, the option data looks a bit negatively inclined. That is, the Put-Call Ratio (PCR) of Nifty’s weekly contracts have dropped to 0.81 on Friday compared to 1.09 a week ago, indicating more call writing. Therefore, there is no clear indication of any trend considering futures and options data.

That said, the Nifty Bank index seems to be drawing bears’ attention as per its derivatives data. The cumulative OI of Nifty Bank futures on the NSE increased to 65.7 lakh contracts by the end of the week, as against 59 lakh contracts by the end of the preceding week. A drop in price along with increasing OI is a bearish build-up. Moreover, like the Nifty 50, the PCR of Nifty Bank’s weekly options contract is down to 0.65 as against 0.81 a week ago, indicating more call writing. Thus, both futures and options hint at bearish bias and so, Nifty Bank is likely to underperform the benchmark index this week.

Send your queries to derivatives@thehindu.co.in