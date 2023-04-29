Nifty 50 (18,065) and Nifty Bank (43,234) advanced 2.5 and 2.6 per cent over the last week. While the price action shows potential for further rally, the derivatives data, while not bearish, shows some uncertainty as both indices have seen short-covering but not long build-up. Here’s a detailed analysis of the futures and options (F&O) data.

Nifty 50

The May futures contract of Nifty 50 was up 2.2 per cent last week. However, the cumulative Open Interest (OI) of Nifty futures came down to 96.4 lakh contracts on April 28 versus 112.5 lakh contracts on April 21. A rally with a reduction in OI shows short covering.

But note that the index saw a long build-up till Thursday as the OI increased. But then it saw a sharp decrease on Friday. This is an indication of a weak roll-over, as traders might be waiting for concrete signals with respect to trend.

Also, the premium at which May futures was trading over the spot index dropped from 91 points to 47 points over the last week. Although these are not bearish signals, it hints at a loss in momentum.

The option chain of the nearest weekly options shows that option writing — both calls and puts, has happened in the nearby strikes from the current market price. Thus, there is no clear directional bias exhibited in options positioning.

Considering the above factors, one needs to be cautious this week. If there is a long build-up in futures on Tuesday or Wednesday, we might see a sharp rally. But as it stands, traders are not recommended to take fresh positions.

What to expect Bulls will attempt to lift the indices 18,000 a key base for Nifty 50 43,000 a key support for Nifty Bank

Nifty Bank

The May Nifty Bank futures ended last week, with a gain of 2.3 per cent. However, it is now at a small discount to the spot index. That said, the cumulative OI of Nifty Bank futures dropped to 24.9 lakh contracts on April 28, compared with 29.9 lakh contracts on April 21, indicating short covering Nevertheless, unlike Nifty 50, there was no intra-week long build-up in the index last week.

With respect to options, the Put Call Ratio of the nearest weekly expiry stands at 1.2, showing that more put options were written, a positive sign. Although this shows a bullish bias, considering the nearby strikes from the current market price, we can see more call selling. This signals that participants are expect a minor decline in the next few sessions, and then a rally. That said, the 43,000-strike call has been bought well, and the 43,000-strike put has seen a short build-up, making this price a strong support.

Overall, the Nifty Bank index will most likely stay above 43,000, but the upside is unclear. Like in Nifty 50, if Nifty Bank futures see fresh buyers in the first one or two sessions of this week, it can trigger another leg of rally.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit